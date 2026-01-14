Taskaree Review: Emraan Hashmi Anchors Neeraj Pandey’s Smartest Smuggling Thriller Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web review: If you’ve ever flown and felt a sudden knot in your stomach just because a customs officer gave you a second glance—despite having nothing to hide—Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web taps straight into that unease. This gripping Netflix series opens a rarely explored window into the shadowy world of customs, smuggling, and the razor-sharp minds operating behind it. We’ve heard smugglers reduced to throwaway lines in films before—“Mona kahan hai sona?”—but here, that world is unpacked patiently and powerfully over nearly four hours.

Neeraj Pandey, now a brand in himself, does what he does best: take a familiar genre and add a fresh layer of realism and intelligence. As Netflix’s first original series of the year, Taskaree makes a striking first impression—and what a start it is.

Taskaree storyline

The narrative follows three customs officers who have been suspended from duty. Just when their careers seem all but over, they are pulled back in for a high-stakes operation. What unfolds next is an eye-opening journey into the intricate, chilling universe of smugglers—one that shocks, unsettles, and even frightens you. Because let’s face it: flights are something you or your family take all the time. The series revolves entirely around this underground network, making the danger feel uncomfortably close.

How is Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

There’s a line in the series that perfectly sums up its tone: If smugglers used their intelligence in the right direction, they could end world hunger. That single thought tells you how sharp these minds are—and when that intelligence is put to use, the result is nail-biting thrill. From the very first frame, Taskaree hooks you in. It moves at a brisk pace, almost like a big-ticket blockbuster, yet never feels shallow.

Every character matters. Every actor is used with purpose. A moment where a routine check suddenly reveals a monkey being smuggled is genuinely shocking—and reminds you just how bizarre and extensive this world can be. The series spans seven episodes, each around 40–45 minutes, but it hardly gives you a moment to look away. Very little has been made on this subject with such depth, and that alone makes Taskaree stand out.

Performances

“Akha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf”—Emraan seems to have taken that line seriously. As a customs officer, he delivers a wonderfully restrained and balanced performance. There’s no unnecessary heroism, no loud dialogue-baazi—and that’s precisely why the character works so well.

Sharad Kelkar once again proves he can pull off any role with ease. As Bade Chaudhary, he does exactly what’s required—no more, no less—and leaves a strong impact. Nandish Sandhu continues his impressive journey beyond television with a controlled, confident performance. Zoya Afroz shines as an air hostess, fitting the role effortlessly. Amruta Khanvilkar is solid and striking in action sequences. Anurag Sinha impresses, while Jameel Khan makes his presence felt even in a brief role. The supporting cast, too, deserves praise—not just for strong performances, but for being used thoughtfully.

Writing and direction

Written by Neeraj Pandey and Vipul K. Rawal, the series’ writing is its backbone. It doesn’t just entertain; it informs. You come away knowing more about a world that usually stays hidden behind airport counters and sealed suitcases. Neeraj Pandey’s direction is sharp and assured. He’s not interested in glorifying a hero—he lets the story shine, and shine it does.

Verdict

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is a must-watch. Taut, intelligent, and refreshingly detailed, it’s one of those rare series that keeps you hooked while also leaving you a little wiser—and a lot more alert the next time you pass through customs.