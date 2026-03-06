Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

















The weekend has arrived, and with it comes a fresh lineup of movies and series across popular OTT platforms. From intense action dramas to emotional relationship stories and binge-worthy thrillers, this week’s digital releases promise something for every kind of viewer.

Major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and JioHotstar have rolled out several new titles, giving audiences plenty of reasons to stay glued to their screens. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping mystery, a heartfelt romance, or a high-stakes action thriller, this week’s OTT catalogue is packed with compelling options.

Here’s a closer look at nine new films and series that have just landed on streaming platforms and deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.

Young Sherlock - Amazon Prime Video

A fresh take on the legendary detective arrives with Young Sherlock, a series inspired by Andrew Lane’s bestselling Young Sherlock Holmes novels. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the show explores the early life of the iconic sleuth long before he became the brilliant detective known to the world.

The story centres on a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, whose life at Oxford University initially appears almost perfect. However, everything changes when he unexpectedly becomes entangled in a mysterious murder investigation. Determined to restore order to his life, Sherlock begins probing deeper into the case.

As he follows the trail of clues, the young detective gradually uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy that stretches far beyond what he first imagined. The series blends suspense, intrigue and character development, offering viewers an engaging origin story of one of literature’s most beloved investigators.

Vladimir - Netflix

Netflix’s new drama Vladimir explores the emotional complexities of marriage, obsession and personal downfall. Adapted from Julia May Jonas’s novel, the eight-episode series stars Rachel Weisz as an English professor whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel.

Her husband, played by John Slattery, suddenly finds himself facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour from the past. As the controversy disrupts their relationship, she struggles to maintain stability both professionally and personally.

During this turbulent period, she becomes fascinated with a charismatic colleague named Vladimir Vladinski, portrayed by Leo Woodall. What begins as curiosity gradually spirals into obsession, pushing her deeper into emotional chaos. The series delivers a gripping psychological portrait of desire, vulnerability and the consequences of blurred boundaries.

Subedaar - Amazon Prime Video

Subedaar marks a powerful action drama led by Anil Kapoor, who portrays Arjun Maurya, a decorated soldier attempting to rebuild his life after retirement from the military.

After years spent on the battlefield, Maurya hopes to find peace in civilian life and reconnect with his estranged daughter. Yet settling into normal life proves far more challenging than he expected.

When criminals begin threatening his neighbourhood and family, Maurya is forced to confront a painful dilemma. To protect those around him, he must return to the instincts and combat skills he once relied on during his service.

Blending emotional family drama with intense action sequences, Subedaar explores themes of duty, sacrifice and the lasting impact of a soldier’s life beyond the battlefield.

Boyfriend On Demand - Netflix

Romantic K-dramas continue to attract global audiences, and Boyfriend On Demand adds a playful twist to the genre. The series stars BLACKPINK member Jisoo alongside Seo In Guk in a story that blends romance, humour and virtual technology.

The narrative follows a webtoon producer who feels exhausted by work and disillusioned with her non-existent dating life. In search of a little excitement, she signs up for a virtual reality dating service that allows users to experience simulated romantic relationships.

Initially, the digital escape seems harmless and entertaining. But as her virtual connection deepens, the line between reality and fantasy begins to blur.

Things become even more complicated when her real-world interactions with colleague and rival Park Gyeong Nam start overlapping with her digital experiences, creating unexpected emotional challenges.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate - SonyLIV

Not just a story on screen, A journey within ❤️

This Gujarati film presents a deeply emotional story centred on Lalji ‘Laalo’ Parmar, a struggling rickshaw driver battling poverty and personal despair.

Driven by financial pressure, Laalo becomes entangled in a risky scheme that leads him to an isolated farmhouse. What begins as a desperate attempt to make quick money soon takes a strange turn.

As events unfold, Laalo begins experiencing visions of Lord Krishna that force him to confront his inner conflicts and moral dilemmas. These spiritual encounters gradually push him toward self-reflection and transformation.

Blending spirituality with human drama, the film explores redemption, faith and the emotional battles faced by individuals living on society’s margins.

DTF St. Louis - JioHotstar

Dark humour meets crime thriller in DTF St. Louis, a story that explores friendship, betrayal and mid-life frustration in suburban Missouri.

The narrative revolves around two coworkers, Floyd and Clark, played by David Harbour and Jason Bateman. Both men are grappling with dissatisfaction in their personal lives, searching for ways to escape the monotony of everyday routines.

Their friendship takes a reckless turn when Clark encourages Floyd to experiment with infidelity using a dating app. What starts as a misguided attempt at excitement soon spirals into tragedy when Floyd dies under mysterious circumstances.

The subsequent investigation exposes a web of secrets, including Clark’s hidden relationship with Floyd’s wife, Carol. As the truth slowly surfaces, the consequences become impossible to ignore.

Hello Bachhon - Netflix

Hello Bachhon offers an inspiring narrative rooted in the real-life journey of Alakh Pandey, the founder of the educational platform Physics Wallah.

The series follows the path of a passionate physics teacher determined to make learning accessible for students across India. Despite limited resources and numerous obstacles, he remains committed to transforming the education system through digital innovation.

From humble beginnings in a small town classroom to building a widely recognised online learning platform, the show captures the struggles, setbacks and determination that shaped his journey.

More than just a biographical drama, the story highlights the power of perseverance and the impact that accessible education can have on millions of young learners.

Jab Khuli Kitaab - ZEE5

Written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, Jab Khuli Kitaab delivers a heartfelt story about love, betrayal and second chances.

The film revolves around Gopal and Anusuya, portrayed by Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. After spending more than five decades together, their seemingly stable marriage begins to crumble when a long-hidden secret about infidelity finally comes to light.

The revelation pushes the couple to the brink of separation, prompting them to quietly file for divorce while keeping the truth hidden from their family.

Yet as unresolved emotions resurface and memories of their shared life return, both begin to question whether ending their relationship is truly the right decision.

War Machine - Netflix

Science fiction and survival collide in Netflix’s new thriller War Machine, starring Alan Ritchson.

The story centres on a combat engineer known as 81, who suddenly finds himself responsible for protecting a group of young recruits during what was supposed to be a routine training exercise.

However, the situation escalates dramatically when an advanced mechanical predator from another world appears, turning the final stage of the US Army Ranger selection test into a deadly battle for survival.

With danger closing in and resources running thin, 81 must rely on his tactical skills and leadership to keep the recruits alive against an enemy unlike anything they have faced before.