Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Completes 25 Years; Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twenty-five years on, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remains iconic.

A historic box office success, it now streams on ZEE5.

The popular 2023 sequel has led to Gadar 3 plans.

Even after 25 years, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Released in 2001, the film created history at the box office and turned Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Tara Singh into one of the most celebrated characters in Hindi cinema. Its powerful dialogues, patriotic storyline, emotional love story and memorable soundtrack remain as beloved today as they were upon release.

Where To Watch Gadar On OTT

As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha marks 25 years since its release, a new generation of viewers can also experience this iconic film from the comfort of their homes. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the blockbuster is currently available to stream on ZEE5 and Prime Video. Decades after its theatrical debut, it continues to rank among the most cherished films for Indian audiences.

Story And Cast Of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha featured Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film follows Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakina.

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Their lives take a dramatic turn after marriage when Sakina’s family takes her to Pakistan. Determined to reunite with his wife and son, Tara Singh embarks on a challenging journey, facing countless obstacles along the way.

The film struck a chord with viewers through its blend of romance, family drama, action and patriotism. Sunny Deol’s commanding performance as Tara Singh, coupled with the film’s high-impact action sequences, received widespread acclaim. Many of its dialogues remain popular among audiences even today.

Record Box Office Run

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha rewrote box-office records upon its release. Despite arriving in cinemas alongside the highly anticipated Lagaan, it emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film earned Rs 76.88 crore at the Indian box office, while its worldwide collection stood at Rs 111.73 crore. The remarkable figures cemented its status as one of the biggest blockbusters of its era.

Its songs, including Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, Udja Kale Kawan and Musafir Jaane Wale, became chartbusters and continue to enjoy immense popularity among listeners.

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Success Of Gadar 2

In 2023, the franchise returned with Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakina, alongside Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. The sequel brought the beloved characters back to the big screen and attracted significant audience attention.

Will There Be a Gadar 3?

Recently, director Anil Sharma also shared an update regarding the possibility of a third instalment. Speaking to HT, he revealed that since the release of Gadar 2, audiences have consistently expressed their desire to see Jeete’s story move forward.

However, Sharma stated that he would only proceed with another sequel if he found a compelling story worthy of the franchise. At present, work on the script is underway, and if everything progresses as planned, the shooting of Gadar 3 could begin next year.