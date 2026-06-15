Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sequel explores new love triangle; Shahid's character faces choice.

Cocktail 2 is steadily building as the film gears up for its theatrical release on June 19. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the much-awaited romantic drama has now received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The latest development has generated considerable buzz among fans, especially after reports also revealed the film’s runtime.

CBFC Clears Cocktail 2

According to reports, Cocktail 2 has a runtime of 150 minutes, making it marginally longer than the original Cocktail - starring Saif Ali Khan - which ran for 146 minutes. The extended duration suggests audiences can expect a deeper dive into the characters, relationships and emotional conflicts that form the heart of the story.

The A certification is particularly noteworthy for Kriti Sanon, as it is believed to be the first film in her career to receive an adults-only rating. Rashmika Mandanna is no stranger to such certifications, having previously starred in Animal, and Shahid Kapoor has added another A-certified project to his filmography.

Director On New Love Triangle Rumours

In the run-up to the film’s release, rumours circulated online suggesting that Cocktail 2 would feature a lesbian romance subplot. Addressing the speculation during the trailer launch, director Homi Adajania dismissed the claims and described them as a harmless joke that originated on set.

He clarified that the film centres on the friendship between two women and that the rumours had no connection to the actual storyline.

Released in 2012, Cocktail struck a chord with audiences through its modern take on love, friendship and heartbreak. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, and remains one of the most memorable romantic dramas of the past decade.

The sequel, backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, introduces a fresh cast while staying true to the emotional complexity that made the original so popular. This time, the story revolves around a love triangle, with Shahid Kapoor’s character caught between two women and faced with a difficult choice that could change his life.