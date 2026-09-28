Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siwet Tomar evicted after physical fight with Shehzad Poonawalla.

Argument over alliances and religion fueled the altercation.

Siwet grabbed Shehzad's neck, violating the show's rules.

Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel walked out protesting Siwet's eviction.

'Rise And Fall 2' has witnessed its first major controversy just days after the reality show's launch. Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Siwet Tomar has been evicted from the show following a physical altercation with Shehzad Poonawalla. The incident unfolded less than 48 hours after the contestants entered the Tower and has already created a major twist in the game.

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Siwet Tomar Evicted From 'Rise And Fall 2'

Siwet Tomar's journey on ‘Rise And Fall 2’ came to an abrupt end after tensions between him and Shehzad Poonawalla escalated into a physical confrontation.

Siwet had already been involved in heated exchanges inside the show. On the first day, he was seen arguing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, his confrontation with Shehzad took a more serious turn and eventually led to physical violence.

According to the episode's reported sequence, Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad was reportedly left injured, while his clothes were also torn during the altercation.

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla beaten black and blue in a reality show 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/Lry2Azbvlo — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) September 28, 2026

Physical violence is prohibited inside the Tower, and the incident resulted in disciplinary action against Siwet, ending his stint on the show.

What Happened Between Siwet Tomar And Shehzad Poonawalla?

The confrontation reportedly began after Shehzad questioned Siwet's changing equation with Swara Bhasker. Siwet had earlier decided that he would not speak to Swara, but was later seen sitting with her and developing an alliance.

Shehzad questioned what he considered double standards, which further fuelled the argument between the two contestants.

Siwet had also reportedly accused Shehzad of raising the issue of religion to gain votes. The confrontation that followed ultimately turned physical.

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Swara Bhasker And Karan Patel Object To Siwet's Exit

The controversy did not end with Siwet's eviction. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel objected to the decision, arguing that Shehzad's provocation had also contributed to the escalation.

Both subsequently chose to walk out alongside Siwet, adding an unexpected turn to the competition.