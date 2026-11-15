IND vs NZ: India Defend 209 To Beat New Zealand By 22 Runs, Seal ODI Series 3-1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India posted 209, led by Axar, Kishan's 46 runs.

Disciplined Indian bowling restricted New Zealand to 187 runs.

Arshdeep Singh took three, Axar Patel two key wickets.

India secured 22-run win, clinched ODI series 3-1.

India secured a 22-run victory over New Zealand to seal the ODI series 3-1 after successfully defending a target of 210. Despite being bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, the hosts produced a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss New Zealand for 187 in 48.1 overs. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets, while Axar Patel claimed two as India completed the series-winning result.

The Indian batting line-up struggled to build a substantial total, with Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan emerging as the joint top-scorers with 46 runs apiece. New Zealand's bowlers kept taking wickets, but India's lower order added valuable runs before the team was dismissed.

IND vs NZ: Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan Led India's Batting

India got off to a difficult start after Matthew Fisher dismissed Rohit Sharma for seven. Ruturaj Gaikwad managed 18 before Jacob Duffy sent him back, while Virat Kohli fell for five to Fisher. India were under pressure early, and Shreyas Iyer's 22 could not provide the substantial recovery the team needed.

Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan then became India's leading contributors. Axar made 46 off 55 deliveries, striking five fours and a six, while Kishan scored 46 from 58 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Their contributions helped India add some stability after the early setbacks.

Naman Dhir chipped in with 22 off 31 deliveries, but New Zealand continued to pick up wickets. Mitchell Santner dismissed Dhir, Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur, finishing with three wickets. Duffy also claimed three, while Fisher took two.

India's lower order provided a late push. Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 14 off 20 balls, while Arshdeep Singh struck two sixes in a four-ball 14 before being dismissed by Duffy. India were eventually bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs, with extras contributing 10 runs.

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Leads India's Bowling Attack

New Zealand's chase of 210 did not gather enough momentum, as India's bowlers kept making breakthroughs. Will Young scored 22 off 42 deliveries before Arshdeep Singh dismissed him. Tim Seifert made 14, but Mohammed Siraj removed the wicketkeeper-batter to give India another breakthrough.

Nick Kelly contributed 24 from 45 balls before falling to Arshdeep. Dean Foxcroft was New Zealand's highest scorer with 31 off 42 deliveries, but Yash Thakur ended his innings. Finn Allen managed just one run before Siraj dismissed him.

Michael Bracewell added 19, while captain Mitchell Santner scored 24 off 31 balls, including two sixes. However, neither batter could convert their start into a match-defining contribution. Auqib Nabi dismissed Bracewell, and Naman Dhir removed Santner.

Arshdeep continued to trouble the New Zealand batting line-up, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Kristian Clarke for 16. Blair Tickner scored 14 before Axar Patel had him stumped by Ishan Kishan. Axar then dismissed Jacob Duffy for nine, leaving New Zealand's final wicket to fall with the score at 187.

Matthew Fisher remained unbeaten on three, but the visitors were bowled out in 48.1 overs, finishing 22 runs short of the target.

India Clinch IND vs NZ ODI Series 3-1

The victory confirmed India's 3-1 series triumph over New Zealand. Having posted 209, India needed a collective effort from their bowling attack to protect the total, and the bowlers delivered by restricting the visitors to 187.

Arshdeep Singh finished with three wickets, while Axar Patel and Jacob Duffy also claimed two and three wickets, respectively, in their teams' bowling efforts. Siraj took two wickets for India, with Yash Thakur, Auqib Nabi and Naman Dhir picking up one each.

India's batting innings was led by Axar and Kishan, but it was the bowling performance that ultimately decided the contest. Defending 210, India dismissed New Zealand for 187 to win by 22 runs and take the ODI series 3-1.