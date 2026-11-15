Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Panday video-called Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan.

Panday participated in a celebrity call challenge; Birla joked.

Panday's rumored past relationships with Kartik, Ishaan, Aditya noted.

Shanaya Kapoor also appeared, sharing humorous comments.

Ananya Panday has grabbed attention with an unexpected video call to Kartik Aaryan in the latest promo of ‘Koffee With Karan 9’. The actress, who will appear on the celebrity chat show alongside entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla, was participating in a fun phone-call challenge when she managed to connect with Kartik. The moment prompted Ananya Birla to pull her leg with a hilarious remark, saying, “You have called all your exes.” The interaction has sparked curiosity among fans, particularly because Ananya has previously been linked to Kartik, Ishaan Khatter and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Video Calls Kartik Aaryan

In the promo shared by host Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla are seen participating in a phone-call challenge. As part of the game, the guests have to call celebrities and get them to say, “Hey Karan, it’s me.” The person who manages to get more people to respond wins the round.

During her turn, Ananya Panday reaches for her phone. Karan asks her whether she is calling Aditya Roy Kapur, but she appears to move on and says that she will call Ishaan Khatter. The moment takes an interesting turn when she eventually video-calls Kartik Aaryan, who answers.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Loses Cool At Kanika Mann, Calls Her ‘Dumb’, ‘Tubelight’ Over ScoutOP’s Remark

Karan Johar greets Kartik, while Ananya Birla quickly notices the sequence of calls and jokes, “You have called all your exes.” Her remark leaves the moment even more entertaining, with Karan also seen enjoying the exchange.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating around the time they worked together in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (2019). Although neither publicly confirmed their relationship, their equation attracted attention during the film’s promotions. Ananya was also linked to Ishaan Khatter after the two worked together in ‘Khaali Peeli’ (2020).

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Slams Scout OP Over 'Dhamki Aur Dhakka' With Yung DSA, Questions Love Gill's Behaviour

They were frequently spotted together, but reportedly parted ways in 2022. Ishaan later spoke about moving on from a past relationship during his appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’. The actress was subsequently linked to Aditya Roy Kapur. The two made several public appearances together and were also spotted on holidays. Reports of their separation emerged in 2024.

Shanaya Kapoor Joins The Episode

The upcoming episode will also feature Shanaya Kapoor, who makes a special appearance alongside Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla. In another fun segment, Karan Johar asks Shanaya what she and Ananya Panday have in common. Shanaya responds, “Ranveer Singh, we both want him,” leaving Karan surprised. Ananya then backs her up, laughingly saying, “It's true.”

The promo also offers a glimpse of Ananya Birla's candid answers during the rapid-fire round, adding to the entertaining conversations expected from the episode.

The episode featuring Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla will stream on Wednesday, November 18, at 7 pm on JioHotstar