Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan reprimanded Kanika Mann over ScoutOP's remark.

Salman called Kanika

Upcoming promo teased Salman further questioning Kanika's position.

Salman also questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill's conduct.

Salman Khan lost his patience with Kanika Mann during the latest ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Weekend Ka Vaar episode after questioning her reaction to ScoutOP’s controversial remark about Love Gill. The host called out Kanika for allegedly laughing when Scout made the comment, while she defended herself during a heated exchange with Qazi Touqeer. As the discussion escalated, Salman objected to her tone and called her “Dumb” and “Tubelight”. A separate promo for the next episode has also teased another heated exchange, with Salman questioning whether Kanika wants to argue with him and asking the production team to bring a chair.

Why Did Salman Confront Kanika?

The controversy began after ScoutOP allegedly made an objectionable ‘naada’ remark about Love Gill. Qazi Touqeer questioned Kanika over her reaction, pointing out that she was present during the incident but did not object to Scout’s comment.

Kanika defended herself, saying that she had asked Scout to apologise. She also argued that other contestants were laughing during the conversation. However, Qazi maintained that she should have taken a stronger stand.

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The discussion soon escalated, with Kanika continuing to defend her position. Salman stepped in and questioned her reaction, particularly when compared with her response to Qazi’s earlier ‘lollipop’ remark directed at her.

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Salman Calls Her ‘Dumb’, ‘Tubelight’

As Kanika continued explaining herself, Salman questioned her understanding of the situation and reportedly asked, “Are you dumb or a tubelight?” He also said, “Tubelight ho aap, aapko samajh nahi aaya?" [Are You dumb or tubelight that you didn't get it.]

The host further questioned whether she considered herself too smart, asking, “Bahut zyada smart samajh rahi ho aap apne aapko?” [Do you think you're too smart?]

Kanika continued putting forward her explanation, while Salman objected to her tone. He also warned her against raising her voice while speaking to him, telling her, “Kanika, mere saamne oonchi awaaz mein baat mat karo.” [Kanika, don't raise your voice in front of me.]

Kanika responded, “I am sorry for you, sir,” prompting Salman to reply, “I am sorry for you. Keep your sarcasm to yourself.”

The upcoming promo suggests that the disagreement between Salman and Kanika is far from over. In the clip, Kanika continues justifying her position, while Salman questions whether she wants to argue with him. He reportedly tells her, “You wanna argue with me? Justify karna hai, karo.”

As Kanika continues speaking, Salman asks the production team to bring a chair, saying, “Khursi lao.” The remark appears to suggest that he expects her explanation to continue for some time. The next segment is expected to revisit the same controversy, with Kanika continuing to defend her reaction to ScoutOP’s comment.

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Salman Also Questions ScoutOP, Love Gill

Kanika was not the only contestant questioned by Salman during Weekend Ka Vaar. The host also reprimanded ScoutOP over his behaviour and his altercation with Yung DSA.

Salman questioned Scout about his aggression and advised him to be mindful of the influence he has on his followers. Love Gill was also questioned about her interactions with other contestants.

During the discussion, Amrapali Dubey shared her views on Love’s friendships, suggesting that she made people feel guilty before approaching them with sympathy. Salman appeared to agree with her observation.

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Social Media Divided Over Salman-Kanika Clash

The confrontation has triggered mixed reactions online. Several viewers supported Salman’s criticism, arguing that Kanika’s tone and repeated interruptions during the discussion were disrespectful. Some Reddit users also described her behaviour as arrogant and said the host was justified in questioning her.

However, not everyone agreed with Salman’s approach. Some social media users defended Kanika for standing her ground and maintaining her position instead of backing down during the argument. Others questioned the host’s remarks, describing his approach as arrogant and disrespectful and arguing that Kanika had the right to explain herself.

The differing reactions have turned the Salman-Kanika exchange into a talking point among viewers, with opinions divided over whether the actress was being unnecessarily argumentative or simply standing up for her point of view.

Yung DSA, Arishfa Receive Praise

Amid the criticism, Salman also appreciated contestants who handled situations with restraint. He praised Yung DSA for controlling his anger during his altercation with ScoutOP rather than allowing the disagreement to escalate.

Arishfa Khan also received appreciation for managing her captaincy responsibilities well throughout the week. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode addressed several disagreements inside the house, but the confrontation between Salman and Kanika emerged as one of its major talking points.