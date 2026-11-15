Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman questioned Scout OP's physical altercation with Yung DSA.

Khan highlighted Scout's negative influence on aspiring gamers.

Salman confronted Love Gill for deliberately provoking Arishfa Khan.

Love deliberately used silent treatment to make Arishfa appear wrong.

Salman Khan turned up the heat during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, taking Scout OP to task over his physical altercation with Yung DSA. Not only this, he also questioned Love Gill's behaviour inside the house. Salman Khan confronted Scout over the combination of threats and physical aggression, while also raising concerns about the influence he has on his gaming community. Love, too, faced tough questions as Salman accused her of deliberately provoking Arishfa Khan and using silent treatment to make others react.

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Salman Khan Slams Scout OP Over 'Dhamki Aur Dhakka' With Yung DSA

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan addressed ScoutOP's recent fight with fellow contestant Yung DSA. The disagreement reportedly escalated during a captaincy task, when Scout pushed Yung, who was also his close friend. The incident led to a fallout between the two, while Scout was nominated for the rest of the season as punishment for his physical aggression.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned Scout's conduct and his response after the altercation. Referring to the threats and the physical push, the host remarked, "Dhamki aur dhakka. What a combination."

Salman also pointed out Scout's comments about repeating his actions, questioning the attitude behind them. He further brought up the gamer's influence on his followers and the responsibility that comes with representing the country.

Talking about the example Scout was setting for aspiring gamers, Salman said, "Desh ko represent karne wala ek gamer agar aise inspire karta hai, toh all the best un inspire hone wale logon ko." [If a gamer representing the country inspires people like this, then all the best to those who get inspired by him.]

His remarks put the spotlight on Scout's behaviour and the impact it could have on those who look up to him.

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Salman Khan Questions Love Gill's Behaviour

Scout wasn't the only contestant facing Salman's questions. The host also confronted Love Gill over her conduct, particularly her interactions with Arishfa Khan. Salman accused Love of deliberately provoking Arishfa so that she would lose her temper and appear to be at fault.

Pointing to Love's alleged use of silent treatment, Salman said, "Aap jaankr Arishfa ko uksa rahi thi, taaki woh react kare aur galat woh dikhe. Silent treatment deke aapka maksad ekdum clear tha." [You were deliberately provoking Arishfa so that she would react and be made to look like the one at fault. Your intention behind giving her the silent treatment was absolutely clear.]

Love responded by saying, "Sir mujhe nahi behas karni thi isse." [Sir, I didn't want to argue with her.]

The exchange brought Love's behaviour, game play and her ongoing equations inside the house under scrutiny.