Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Roadies' Shambhavi Sharma detailed abusive marriage and identity loss.

She faced severe financial hardship in Australia post-marriage.

Sharma became primary earner; husband grew insecure professionally.

Emotional distress from marriage led her to contemplate suicide.

Roadies contestant Shambhavi Sharma spoke about the difficult years of her marriage, alleging that she faced mental and physical abuse, financial hardship and a gradual loss of identity. During the Roadies Rebirth PI interaction, she revealed that the emotional distress became so overwhelming that she contemplated committing suicide twice. Although reports have linked her marriage to actor Sudesh Berry's son, Suraj Berry, Shambhavi Sharma did not directly name her husband during the conversation.

Shambhavi, who previously appeared on Roadies 0.5 in 2007, returned to Roadies Rebirth auditions, where she spoke about her personal journey. She revealed that she entered a relationship at 18 and got married at 21. After marriage, she moved to Australia with her husband, leaving her career behind.

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Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Financial Struggles

Looking back at her time in Australia, Shambhavi said she gradually lost her sense of identity and began living what she described as a robotic existence. She alleged that her in-laws stopped supporting them financially and her husband's earnings were not enough to cover their expenses.

She recalled one particularly difficult phase when she did not have enough money to buy food and had to survive on bread and water. Remembering her husband's response to their financial difficulties, she said, "My husband told me 'this is it...kabhi highs hote hain kabhi lows hote hain."

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She eventually took responsibility for managing their finances and became the primary applicant for their visa, while her husband became dependent on her. Speaking about the changing dynamics of their relationship, she said, "I wore pants in my relationship."

She also alleged that her professional growth made her husband insecure, leading him to question her integrity and how her company had sponsored her. Describing the emotional toll of that period, she recalled, "I was in a cage."

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Shambhavi Sharma Talks About Emotional Trauma

Shambhavi said the strain of managing work and her personal life took a serious toll on her health. Despite working for nearly 48 hours at a stretch and trying to keep everything together, she began experiencing brain fog and physical health difficulties.

She admitted that she had reached a point where she felt she had lost herself and had little hope left. The distress, she revealed, led her to contemplate suicide.

However, when asked directly about the person involved in her account, Shambhavi did not explicitly identify her husband by name.