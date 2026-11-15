Sachin Tendulkar shared a nostalgic photo with his very first cricket bat, which he has owned for 49 years. He recreated a childhood picture with it.
Sachin Tendulkar Reunites With First-Ever Cricket Bat, Relives 49-Year-Old Childhood Moment
Sachin Tendulkar recreates his childhood photograph with his first cricket bat, revealing that he has kept it for 49 years.
- Sachin Tendulkar recreated childhood photo with his first bat.
- His first bat has remained with him 49 years.
- The post marks 37 years since his international debut.
- Tendulkar debuted at 16, beginning his long career.
Sachin Tendulkar's First Bat: Some cricketing memories never leave the dressing room, and Sachin Tendulkar has offered a glimpse of one that has stayed with him for nearly five decades. The batting legend marked 37 years since his international debut by recreating a photograph from his childhood, holding the very first cricket bat he owned.
Tendulkar shared the nostalgic picture on social media, revealing that the bat has remained with him for 49 years. The post offered fans a rare look back at the beginnings of a career that would eventually make him one of the most celebrated names in world cricket.
The former India captain accompanied the photograph with a heartfelt caption in Hindi: "Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!"
WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Recreates Childhood Photo With His First Bat After 49 Years
Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!❤️ https://t.co/kuRzxTfOoF— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar's First Cricket Bat Still Has A Place In His Life
The recreated photograph recalls Tendulkar's early years, long before he became a global cricket icon. Posing with the same bat after all these years gave the anniversary post a personal touch, connecting the player he became with the young boy who first picked up a cricket bat.
The 53-year-old's post also coincided with a major milestone in his cricketing journey. November 15, 1989, was the day Tendulkar made his international debut for India against Pakistan in Karachi.
Sachin Tendulkar Made International Debut At 16
Tendulkar was only 16 years and 205 days old when he made his first international appearance. He went on to build a remarkable career across formats, becoming one of the defining figures in the history of Indian cricket.
His distinction as India's youngest international cricketer remained in place for years. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi later surpassed that mark when he made his T20I debut against England at the age of 15 years and 99 days earlier in 2026.
Thirty-seven years after his first appearance for India, Tendulkar's latest post brought the focus back to where his journey began. And the bat in the photograph serves as a reminder that, despite everything he achieved, a piece of his earliest cricketing days has stayed with him.
Frequently Asked Questions
What special item did Sachin Tendulkar recently share a photo with?
What cricketing milestone did Sachin Tendulkar recently mark?
Sachin Tendulkar recently marked 37 years since his international debut for India. He debuted on November 15, 1989, against Pakistan in Karachi.
How old was Sachin Tendulkar when he made his international debut?
Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his first international appearance. He debuted for India against Pakistan.
How long has Sachin Tendulkar kept his first cricket bat?
Sachin Tendulkar has kept his very first cricket bat for 49 years. He shared this detail while recreating a childhood photograph with the bat.