Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students protested unannounced ABGP event, sparking campus violence.

Students reported physical attacks, verbal abuse by ABGP members.

ABGP accused students of vandalism, assault, and unlawful detention.

Anurag Kashyap and VHP leader reacted, condemning the incident.

Anurag Kashyap invoked the “vote chori” claims while reacting to the violence at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Sunday, where a clash broke out between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP). Both sides have levelled allegations against each other, accusing the other of instigating violence.

Anurag Kashyap On SRFTI Violence

Sharing a statement issued by the SRFTI Students’ Union, Anurag said, “This is what they stole the votes for in Bengal. This and so much more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

According to the statement issued by the SRFTI Students’ Union, the student body of the film institute was not informed about an awareness-cum-organisational event organised by the ABGP at the Main Theatre of SRFTI. The student body claimed that this was the second such incident in which students were not informed about an event being held on campus.

The statement further said, “At around 2:00 PM, students went to the Main Theatre to put up posters questioning the Institute’s decision to allow such an event without informing the student community. The ABP members present at the venue confronted the students and attempted to remove them from the theatre,” further claiming that the “situation then escalated into physical violence against the students”.

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“Students were verbally abused, including being called ‘anti-national’ and ‘cockroaches’. Members of the group then physically attacked students, including women students, using punches, kicks, stones, bricks, sticks and other objects. Students were chased through the campus, including students who were not part of the protest and were simply carrying out their academic work,” the statement added.

The statement also claimed that several students took refuge inside the library, but the group followed them there and allegedly assaulted the librarian as well. “Students were also chased, their clothes were torn, and there were incidents of phones being forcibly taken. Violence was directed at students across the campus, not merely at those who had put up the posters.”

Following the incident, the ABGP members were driven out of the theatre and the police were alerted. “At the time of issuing this statement, people are still gathered outside the institute gate, attempting to enter the campus and throwing stones and bottles towards students inside.”

Kolkata, West Bengal: A student of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) says, "We are not sure about that, but we are aware that there was a similar incident earlier. The students were not aware of it, but somehow the information reached some students, who then… pic.twitter.com/3W4M0Vajlo — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2026

The statement was signed by SRFTI Students’ Union President Blossom Hazarika and Vice President Shubham Waydande.

ABGP Demands FIR After SRFTI Violence

The ABGP Paschim Banga Prant has lodged a complaint seeking registration of an FIR over the violence. The organisation alleged that the students were responsible for initiating the confrontation.

In its complaint, ABGP alleged that students entered the hall 10 minutes after the event began and started raising slogans. It further claimed that they vandalised and removed photographs of Bharat Mata and Swami Vivekananda, damaged several mementoes and idols of Maa Durga, and allegedly vandalised the ABGP banner.

“The Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) Paschim Banga Prant had duly booked a program hall of SRFTI, Kolkata for its scheduled organisational program after making due payment of 32,700/- for hall booking and separately for Lunch. The programme was scheduled from 12.30 pm onwards, post lunch the programme commenced today at around 01:30 p.m. in the presence of around 250 members,” a part of the complaint read.

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It further stated, “Barely 10 minutes after the commencement, some fringe elements (almost 30-40 in number), along with Banners of the SRFTI STUDENT UNION (stating the slogan ‘Resist Hindutva Fascism’), forcibly entered our programme hall and started creating a ruckus and disruption by anti-religious slogans,” before adding that the students “smashed the banner with their feet and spat on it”.

The organisation also alleged that around 100 students gathered outside the main entry-exit of the hall to attack its members. ABGP said, “Some of our members who were inside the parking area in their vehicle, including one bus, were illegally held from around 02:15 p.m. to 07.30 pm, which included female members and senior citizens.”

“Many of our members have been beaten, sustained injuries, panicked and suffocated, beaten under captivity and threatened to be killed, and now are under treatment,” the statement noted, adding that female members were sexually assaulted.

VHP On SRFTI Violence

Indranil Mukherjee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also reacted to the incident. While speaking to news agency ANI, he said that SRFTI is a government unit and that such events happen there regularly.

“A Government of India consumer-related program was underway; such events happen regularly, and SRFTI (Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute) is a Government of India unit. The event had been going on since morning. We were occupied with another program when suddenly these separatists and ultra-Leftists, ‘ultra-Naxals’, targeted the people attending the event.”

He added, “Since it was Sunday, the female students were inside the campus; they went and confronted the attendees. We had absolutely no idea that this program was taking place there. We saw on TV that these students had forced everyone out of the campus, declaring that the event would not be allowed to continue. They stopped the program and beat women and children. We informed the police. The police know everything. We are asking the police to let us go inside for just 15 minutes.”