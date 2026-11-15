Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar moved to new Pakistani hideouts.

Pakistan's ISI relocated them fearing Indian strikes, gunmen.

Saeed is now in Rawalpindi, Azhar shifted to Nawabshah.

Terror chiefs restrict contact amid heightened security fears.

United Nations-designated global terrorists Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar, have reportedly been quitely moved to new hideouts in Pakistan amid fears of fresh Indian strikes and attacks by unidentified gunmen, NDTV reported.

Both the terrorists were shifted over the past week to heavily guarded safe houses allegedly operated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to intelligence sources cited in the NDTV report.

Saeed has reportedly been moved from Lahore's Johar Town to the Garrison Ground area in Rawalpindi, close to Pakistan Army headquarters. Azhar, meanwhile, is said to have been relocated to a safe house in Nawabshah, in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Operation Sindoor, 'Unknown Gunmen' Trigger Security Fears

The reported relocation comes amid heightened security concerns following India's Operation Sindoor, which destroyed key terror infrastructure in Pakistan, the report said.

The intelligence inputs suggest that the ISI is apprehensive about possible fresh Indian strikes as well as attacks by unidentified gunmen who have killed several anti-India terrorists in Pakistan in recent months.

Saeed has reportedly stopped meeting Lashkar members personally and is communicating with them only through audio messages. His movements have also been restricted, with security around him tightened.

Pakistan maintains that Saeed is serving a sentence in terror-financing cases at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. However, intelligence agencies reportedly dispute this claim, alleging that he is living in a safe house under the protection of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

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Masood Azhar Avoids Direct Contact With Jaish Members

Azhar has also reportedly reduced direct contact with members of Jaish-e-Mohammed and is communicating only with a select group that includes senior commanders.

The terror outfit has faced setbacks since Operation Sindoor, during which its headquarters, Markaz in Bahawalpur, suffered extensive damage. The group has reportedly struggled to reorganise its operations following the strikes.

Both Terror Chiefs Designated Global Terrorists By UN

Both Saeed and Azhar have been designated global terrorists by the United Nations.

Saeed is wanted in India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and several other strikes. Azhar has been linked to major terror attacks in India, including the Pulwama, Pathankot and Parliament attacks.

According to the intelligence sources cited in the report, neither man is currently in jail and both are under the protection of Pakistani intelligence agencies.