ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaEventsIsrael Iran Conflict#ABPGames
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsPak Shifts Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar To New Hideouts Due To Fear Of Indian Strikes, 'Unknown Gunmen': Report

Pak Shifts Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar To New Hideouts Due To Fear Of Indian Strikes, 'Unknown Gunmen': Report

Saeed has reportedly been shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi, while Azhar is said to be staying in a safe house in Sindh's Nawabshah.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 07:08 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar moved to new Pakistani hideouts.
  • Pakistan's ISI relocated them fearing Indian strikes, gunmen.
  • Saeed is now in Rawalpindi, Azhar shifted to Nawabshah.
  • Terror chiefs restrict contact amid heightened security fears.

United Nations-designated global terrorists Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Masood Azhar, have reportedly been quitely moved to new hideouts in Pakistan amid fears of fresh Indian strikes and attacks by unidentified gunmen, NDTV reported.

Both the terrorists were shifted over the past week to heavily guarded safe houses allegedly operated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to intelligence sources cited in the NDTV report.

Saeed has reportedly been moved from Lahore's Johar Town to the Garrison Ground area in Rawalpindi, close to Pakistan Army headquarters. Azhar, meanwhile, is said to have been relocated to a safe house in Nawabshah, in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Operation Sindoor, 'Unknown Gunmen' Trigger Security Fears

The reported relocation comes amid heightened security concerns following India's Operation Sindoor, which destroyed key terror infrastructure in Pakistan, the report said.

The intelligence inputs suggest that the ISI is apprehensive about possible fresh Indian strikes as well as attacks by unidentified gunmen who have killed several anti-India terrorists in Pakistan in recent months.

Saeed has reportedly stopped meeting Lashkar members personally and is communicating with them only through audio messages. His movements have also been restricted, with security around him tightened.

Pakistan maintains that Saeed is serving a sentence in terror-financing cases at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. However, intelligence agencies reportedly dispute this claim, alleging that he is living in a safe house under the protection of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

ALSO READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Urges Gadi Eisenkot To Join Unity Government, Cites Iran Nuclear Threat

Masood Azhar Avoids Direct Contact With Jaish Members

Azhar has also reportedly reduced direct contact with members of Jaish-e-Mohammed and is communicating only with a select group that includes senior commanders.

The terror outfit has faced setbacks since Operation Sindoor, during which its headquarters, Markaz in Bahawalpur, suffered extensive damage. The group has reportedly struggled to reorganise its operations following the strikes.

Both Terror Chiefs Designated Global Terrorists By UN

Both Saeed and Azhar have been designated global terrorists by the United Nations.

Saeed is wanted in India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and several other strikes. Azhar has been linked to major terror attacks in India, including the Pulwama, Pathankot and Parliament attacks.

According to the intelligence sources cited in the report, neither man is currently in jail and both are under the protection of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar relocated to new hideouts?

They were moved due to fears of fresh Indian strikes and potential attacks by unidentified gunmen. This relocation follows India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure.

Where were Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar reportedly moved?

Hafiz Saeed was moved to Rawalpindi's Garrison Ground area, near Pakistan Army headquarters. Masood Azhar was relocated to a safe house in Nawabshah, in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Are Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar currently imprisoned?

Intelligence agencies dispute Pakistan's claim of Saeed's imprisonment. Both are reportedly not in jail and are instead under the protection of Pakistani intelligence agencies in safe houses.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Masood Azhar Hafiz Saeed ISI Pakistan Operation Sindoor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ukraine Could Vote On Peace Deal If Security Guarantees Are Secured: Zelenskyy
Ukraine Could Vote On Peace Deal If Security Guarantees Are Secured: Zelenskyy
World
Benjamin Netanyahu Urges Gadi Eisenkot To Join Unity Government, Cites Iran Nuclear Threat
Netanyahu Urges Gadi Eisenkot To Join Unity Government, Cites Iran Nuclear Threat
World
Ukraine May Give Up Donbas For NATO Membership? Zelenskyy Reveals What US Negotiators Proposed
Ukraine's NATO Membership For Donbas? Zelenskyy Reveals What US Negotiators Proposed
India
New World Order Will Be More Unstable, Transactional, Says S Jaishankar
New World Order Will Be More Unstable, Transactional, Says S Jaishankar
Advertisement

Videos

Surat Fire News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Warehouse, Goods Worth Lakhs Feared Damaged
J&K Weather News: Fresh Snowfall Covers Gulmarg, Bhaderwah & Kathua as Tourists Enjoy Winter Magic
Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Amid NCP Merger Buzz
Godhra Train Fire: Ex-Investigator Rakesh Asthana Calls Sabarmati Express Blaze a Planned Conspiracy
West UP Political Showdown: Yogi, Owaisi & Akash Anand Rally Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget