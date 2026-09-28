The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at premises linked to actress Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios. The department has launched search operations at 12 premises linked to people and companies associated with Bollywood and the film industry.

The action is reportedly being carried out over alleged funds sent abroad in connection with film projects. The premises being searched include those linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.