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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIncome Tax Raids Premises Linked To Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Over Alleged Foreign Remittances

Income Tax Raids Premises Linked To Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani Over Alleged Foreign Remittances

IT raids have been conducted at premises linked to Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios over alleged funds sent abroad in connection with film projects.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 12:54 PM (IST)

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at premises linked to actress Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios. The department has launched search operations at 12 premises linked to people and companies associated with Bollywood and the film industry. 

The action is reportedly being carried out over alleged funds sent abroad in connection with film projects. The premises being searched include those linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vashu Bhagnani Income Tax Rakul Preet Singh Breaking News ABP Live
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