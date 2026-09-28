Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared new post-mortem details.

Claims include stun gun use, broken leg, and eye injuries.

These claims contradict 2020 official post-mortem findings.

The official report cited hanging, finding no external injuries.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made fresh claims about the late actor's death. Shweta said that she recently learnt details about his post-mortem that had not been publicly known to her earlier. In a video recorded in her car, Shweta spoke about what she said she was told by the person who conducted the post-mortem, while also urging people not to let grief turn into hatred or revenge.

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Shweta Singh Kirti Makes Fresh Claims About Sushant's Post-Mortem

In the video, Shweta said, "We got to know recently, the postmortem person who did bhai's postmortem told us that there was stun gun use, his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him and his eyes were hurt. You guys feel that what happened to bhai was wrong, and ofcourse it was wrong. We all know inside our heart that it shouldn't have happened."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Shweta then spoke about the difficulty of forgiving when someone close to you suffers. She said, "I am his sister, I know how it feels to even think about that something like that happened to your loved one. When something like that happens to you, you can still forgive, but when it happens to your own somebody, whom you love, it somehow takes a lot more courage to forgive."



She added, "I don't want to be consumed by hatred, by revenge, by resentment. I think the purpose of my life is to stand for love, faith, goodness and for god. I will never let my heart be consumed by the negativity that I'm fighting in the world."

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What The 2020 Post-Mortem Report Said

Shweta's latest claims differ from the findings reported from the final post-mortem in June 2020. At the time, India Today reported that the provisional post-mortem report had been signed by three doctors, while the final report was signed by five doctors after a detailed examination. The report stated that there were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant's body and that his nails were clean. It cited asphyxia due to hanging as the cause of death and reported no foul play.

India Today's subsequent reporting also noted that the autopsy team said there were no injury marks apart from the ligature marks on the neck, which they said matched the cloth used for hanging. The same report specifically addressed the taser-gun theory and said a taser would leave a burn injury, while the marks observed were ligature marks.