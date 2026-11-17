Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman reprimanded Kanika for inconsistent reactions to indecent remarks.

Kanika's team released a Reel.

Kanika strongly defended Love and Scout on the show.

Salman again admonished Kanika for perceived hypocrisy and defiance.

Salman Khan reprimanded Kanika Mann during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, questioning her contrasting reactions to Qazi Touqeer and ScoutOP’s indecent remarks. Salman pointed out that Kanika was visibly offended when Qazi used the word “lollipop” but appeared unbothered when Scout made an indecent remark about Love. Not just that, she was also seen laughing.

Following the episode, Kanika appeared visibly upset and said she felt she had been unfairly reprimanded by the host. She also maintained that she speaks to her friends in a particular tone.

Now, Kanika’s team has shared a fiery video with the message “The Dragon Has Awakened”. The post comes after Monday’s episode, where she strongly confronted Qazi on the show, defended Love and urged the housemates to let Scout express his views, insisting that he was not a child who could be manipulated.

‘The Dragon Has Awakened’

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kanika’s team wrote, “Kanika has always said that, with a certain warmth and understanding, is how she speaks to people she loves and considers friends. But when she disagrees with someone, she isn’t afraid to raise her voice and stand her ground either.”

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The statement further read, “So, for everyone who kept asking, ‘Ki aapne chilla kar apni baat kyun nahi rakhi aur kyun nahi stand liya?’ Well, here’s your answer! THE DRAGON HAS AWAKENED!”

The video begins with Salman reprimanding Kanika for not taking a stand for her friend, while Qazi is also seen making a similar point. The video carries the text, “You asked for it.”

It then shows Kanika seated on a throne, seemingly portraying a dragon queen, with the words, “Now you will get it. Dragon Mode.”

The video goes on to feature videos of Kanika raising her voice and demanding that Scout be allowed to express his views. She also accused the housemates of targeting Love.

“Let him speak. 4 saal ka bachcha thodi hai jo wo jo manipulate hue ja raha hai. Sab log chadh rahe hain ek ladki ke upar. Itna kya aafat kardi usne? Bech kar kha gai kya usko?” she said during the nominations task.

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Kanika is also seen confronting Qazi, telling him that his entire season revolves around the drama he creates. “I know how to take a stand. You will not tell me,” she said.

When Qazi accused Love of using Scout for her own advantage, Kanika responded, “Yes, she played. I am glad she did,” and even stood up to applaud her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika mann (@officialkanikamann)

Salman Khan Reprimands Kanika Mann

When Salman first reprimanded Kanika for not taking a stand for Love, she accused him of being biased. In the following episode, the host pulled her up again, pointing out that her hypocrisy was not going down well with the audience.

Salman also highlighted that she had taken offence when Qazi used the word ‘lollipop’, but remained silent when Scout made a vulgar remark about Love.

“Do not raise your voice in front of me,” Salman warned her, adding that her gameplay had changed and was no longer coming across well.

Giving her a reality check, he said, “Ye jo sarcasm hai, keep it to yourself.”

Salman also appeared to lose his patience as he asked, “Kanika, will you keep quiet now? Bahut zyada smart samajhte ho? Aap tubelight ho? Do you want to argue with me?”





