Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poonam Goel defended Manish regarding Qazi's 'Professor' remarks.

Manish's reactions stem from Qazi's repeated age-related taunts.

Poonam denied Manish sought screen time, affirmed genuine hurt.

Qazi reportedly vowed to make Manish cry, continuing taunts.

Poonam Narula Goel has broken her silence in support of her husband, actor Manish Goel, amid his ongoing disagreement with Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20. Taking to social media, Poonam explained why Manish gets upset whenever Qazi addresses him as ‘Professor’. She alleged that the remark is part of a repeated pattern of mocking and age-related taunts, adding that her husband's reactions come from genuine hurt rather than a desire for television footage.

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Poonam Narula Goel Explains Why Manish Goel Objects To ‘Professor’ Remark

In an Instagram post, Poonam said she had remained quiet for more than a month but felt it was time to address the situation. She promised to share more details after the upcoming episode while explaining the background behind Manish's reactions.

She wrote, “I have been patient and stayed silent for over a month, but it's high time I put this out. I'll speak in detail after tomorrow's episode, but for now, I want people to understand why Manish reacts to the word 'Professor.' Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like 'Gyani Baba' and 'Professor.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Goel (@poonamnarulaofficial)

According to Poonam, what began as a joke gradually turned into repeated remarks that left Manish uncomfortable. She claimed other contestants initially joined Qazi in the prank, and Manish even participated without knowing what was happening.

“Manish had no idea about it but still took it sportingly, joined them and even danced along, which wasn't telecasted. However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn't stop.”

She maintained that this was the real reason behind her husband's response whenever Qazi used the word ‘Professor’.

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'He Doesn't Care About Screen Time'

Poonam also rejected suggestions that Manish deliberately approaches Qazi to create confrontations or gain attention on the reality show. Describing her husband's temperament, she said he is emotional and expressive but doesn't manufacture situations for the cameras.

“Manish speaks this way in real life. He loves and takes pride in his language, Shudh Hindi. He is an actor, and we are proud of him. But sometimes, you need to look beyond edited footage and look into a person's eyes to understand when they are genuinely hurt and when they are acting. It's disappointing to see what people choose to endorse today. But we will always stand by each other as a family."

She further urged viewers not to let their support for Qazi prevent them from understanding Manish's perspective. Poonam pointed out that her husband had even sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi, arguing that this contradicted the suggestion that he was primarily concerned about his position in the competition.

She also spoke about the expectations viewers place on contestants, particularly older participants, saying a 51-year-old man shouldn't have to behave in an exaggerated manner to earn acceptance.

Poonam concluded by reiterating her family's support for Manish, maintaining that his personality on the show reflects who he is outside the Bigg Boss house.

(With inputs from IANS)