Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fifth season introduces new challenges and evolving Phulera relationships.

The wait is finally over for Panchayat fans! Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere date of the much-loved Hindi series’ fifth season. Set once again in the familiar village of Phulera, the upcoming instalment promises a fresh dose of humour, drama, political rivalries and unexpected twists as the village gears up for a new power centre.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), 'Panchayat' Season 5 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India on December 3 and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new season will see the return of Sachivji and other popular characters who have made the series a favourite among audiences over the years.

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Banrakas Becomes New Pradhanpati In Panchayat Season 5

The upcoming season brings a significant change in Phulera's political landscape, with Banrakas stepping into the role of the new Pradhanpati. His arrival is expected to bring fresh rivalries, changing equations and plenty of chaos to the village.

With Banrakas now at the centre of power, viewers will get to see what plans he has for Phulera. Whether he manages to fulfil his promises and bring about a transformation in the village or his leadership turns into another political gimmick remains to be seen.

Panchayat Season 5 Cast

The fifth season brings back its much-loved ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachivji, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

The returning cast will once again bring the familiar relationships, quirky personalities and everyday village moments that have been central to the show's popularity.

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Who Is Behind Panchayat Season 5?

The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The show has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar.

Speaking about the show's return, Manish Menghani, Director and Head of SVOD Content Acquisition at Prime Video India, said that Panchayat has gradually become a part of viewers' lives over its four seasons. He highlighted how Phulera and its residents have earned a special place in audiences' hearts through their humour, warmth and relatable moments.

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Menghani also expressed pride in the franchise reaching its fifth season, crediting the long-standing partnership with TVF for bringing the world of Panchayat to life. He said the streaming platform looks forward to reuniting viewers with the characters who have made the village memorable.

Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, also spoke about the show's journey and the overwhelming response it has received over the years. He said the series has demonstrated how simple stories told with honesty and emotion can leave a lasting impression.

Koshy added that the fifth season will take the ensemble forward with new challenges, evolving relationships and unexpected developments. He also highlighted that Panchayat is among only two Indian OTT shows to have reached their fifth season, acknowledging Prime Video's continued support and partnership.