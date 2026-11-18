Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Manish Goel suffered asthma attack after confrontation.

Manish revealed teenage suicide attempt on national television.

Wife Poonam defended Manish, rejecting claims of fake drama.

The high-voltage drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken an unexpectedly emotional and distressing turn this week. Popular television actor Manish Goel suffered a severe asthma attack following a highly intense nomination showdown with singer Qazi Touqeer. The fierce confrontation escalated rapidly when Qazi repeatedly addressed the television star as a 'professor', a word that triggered deeply traumatic and buried memories from Manish's school days.

This intense altercation ultimately prompted the emotionally distressed actor to open up about his teenage suicide attempt on national television.

Manish Goel On Being Called ‘Professor’

The intense showdown kicked off during the crucial nomination round when Qazi repeatedly mocked Manish, calling him a 'professor'. An evidently upset Manish retaliated furiously, reminding the singer of his successful career. "I don't look like a professor; I am a good-looking guy, I am an actor on Indian television. I have done 30 shows in 25 years," he shouted in frustration.

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Despite Manish’s clear discomfort, Qazi continued to defend his remarks, insisting that he had not crossed any boundaries, used abusive language or resorted to physical confrontation.

The relentless provocation eventually caused Manish so much distress that he suffered a sudden asthma attack on the show. As expected, concerned housemates immediately rushed to help and calm him down, while Yung was seen running to fetch his inhaler.

Expressing his deep disappointment, Manish firmly requested Qazi to stay away from him for the remainder of the reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Manish Reveals Childhood Suicide Attempt

After the nomination task, Qazi continued questioning Manish's reaction to being called “Professor”. Manish indicated that the word was connected to a painful experience from his school days, although he initially refused to discuss it. Later, while speaking to Love Gill, Kanika Mann and Gullu, the actor became emotional and opened up about his childhood.

Describing his school years as the darkest phase of his life, Manish said, “It was the darkest phase of my life, school time; I don’t want to dig that grave ever.” He further explained that the incident dated back to his time in Classes 8 to 10 and that only his mother knew about it. “I was only 12-13 years old; some things you don’t dig up forever because they are very dark,” he said.

Fake Drama Exposed #ManishGoel He did all this drama to get sympathy and want to set a narrative against #QaziTouqeer SAJJAN SCRIPTED DRAMA https://t.co/DCV0syQdzt — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) November 17, 2026

The actor then made the heartbreaking revelation, adding, “I try not to think about it all, but if I have to sum it up, I tried to commit suicide. That’s all I would say.” Manish also acknowledged that he should not have allowed the argument with Qazi to trigger those memories.

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Poonam Defends Manish Against Screen-Time Claims

Poonam also addressed criticism of her husband's behaviour and rejected suggestions that he was deliberately picking fights to gain screen time.

Defending him, she wrote, “My husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight.” She described Manish as emotional and expressive, adding that his way of speaking and reacting should not be mistaken for pretence.

She further alleged that Qazi's repeated remarks about Manish's age and inappropriate jokes had crossed a line. Poonam also reminded viewers that Manish had sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi, questioning why his support for the singer was being overlooked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Goel (@poonamnarulaofficial)

Addressing viewers who supported Qazi, she urged them not to ignore Manish's side of the story. “You may love Qazi,” she wrote, while asking them not to let their support prevent them from understanding the actor's perspective. Poonam concluded by expressing pride in her husband and his personality, saying that the family would continue to stand by him.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)