Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akanksha refused apology, causing physical struggle and minor injury.

Akanksha then poured water on Shreya's bed, food.

Farah Khan criticized Akanksha, resulting in punishment cell confinement.

After Sunita Ahuja's exit from Lock Upp 2, the spotlight on Judgement Day quickly shifted to the intense confrontation between Shreya Kalra and Akanksha Chaudhary. The episode saw Farah Khan openly criticise Akanksha's conduct inside the house, while the escalating conflict ultimately resulted in disciplinary action against the contestant.

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Farah Khan Calls Out Akanksha Chaudhary's Behaviour

Reviewing the week's events, Farah Khan singled out Akanksha Chaudhary for her conduct inside the jail. Addressing Shreya Kalra, she said, "Shreya, if there is anybody you need to thank this week it is Akanksha Chaudhary. Because you were not the most mannerless, fighting, irritating in the house. Akanksha Chaudhary was."

She further remarked, "Akanksha, you alone are responsible for making Shreya look good this week."

Akanksha Sent To The Punishment Cell

Host Riteish Deshmukh also addressed the situation and reminded contestants that disagreements have limits inside the game.

He said, "In Lock Upp, arguments are allowed and rivalries too but we cannot make the jail hostile. Taking jailers' authority for granted is not allowed."

Following the warning, Akanksha was handed a punishment.

Farah announced, "Dheeraj, please lock Akanksha in the punishment cell built in the yard right now. Punishment cell is a place where you will stay alone, Akanksha, and reflect your actions. Your status will be "At Risk" for one whole week."

Later, while speaking to Yogesh about the decision, Akanksha expressed her disappointment, saying, "This is too unfair! I just didn't order her snack when no one else got any and she cancelled three meals of mine."

Yogesh disagreed with her stance and replied, "You are wrong. You were totally wrong."

Akanksha then asked, "Do I deserve this for that?"

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What Triggered Shreya Kalra And Akanksha Chaudhary's Fight?

The confrontation began after Shreya Kalra, who currently holds the authority to order meals for the contestants, asked Akanksha to apologise for her previous behaviour. Akanksha refused to do so. Although Shreya later included Akanksha's meal in the food order, Akanksha declined to accept it and walked towards the ordering screen to cancel it.

As Shreya attempted to stop her by pulling her hand away from the screen, Akanksha sustained a minor injury to her forehead during the struggle. Shreya maintained that the incident was accidental, but the moment sparked a heated exchange between the two contestants.

During the argument, Akanksha warned Shreya that she would "destroy her career" and also questioned her upbringing. She additionally alleged that Shreya struck her with a slipper, while Shreya continued to insist the forehead injury had been unintentional.

The clash did not end there. Akanksha later poured water over Shreya's bed and emptied water into her food tray. Despite the provocation, Shreya chose not to retaliate and remained composed throughout the altercation.