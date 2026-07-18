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English NewsEntertainmentOTTInternet Slams 'Man-Hater' Sakshi Jha On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Calls Out 'Toxic Feminism'

Internet Slams 'Man-Hater' Sakshi Jha On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Calls Out 'Toxic Feminism'

India’s Got Latent Season 2 contestant Sakshi Jha has gone viral after calling herself a “man-hater” during her act. Her remarks triggered widespread criticism online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sakshi Jha declared herself a 'Man-Hater.'
  • Her stated goal included beating husband, disliking own family members.
  • Judges awarded Jha absolute zero points for her performance.
  • Contestant's remarks sparked intense social media debate, criticism.

Another episode of India's Got Latent has fuelled a major online debate. This time, it is not the format of the show but a contestant. A Bihar-based teacher Sakshi Jha's act on Samay Raina's show has become the latest viral talking point after she openly referred to herself as a "man-hater" and made a string of remarks about men, marriage and her family.

ALSO READ: 'Man-Hater' Sakshi Jha Becomes First Contestant To Score An Absolute Zero On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

Contestant Introduces Herself As A ‘Man-Hater’

Episode 3 of India's Got Latent Season 2 featured judges Samay Raina, Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani and Yashraj Mehra alongside a fresh line-up of contestants. Among them, Sakshi Jha quickly became the focus of attention after opening her act with an introduction that left both the panel and audience stunned.

She began her performance by declaring, "I am a man-hater." Throughout her set, she continued making remarks aimed at men, stating that she enjoyed hurting their egos and questioning them repeatedly. During the act, she also shared that her boyfriend had cheated on her.

Her Instagram bio also attracted attention after viewers noticed it described her as "Patriarchy's worst nightmare."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saku💅🏻 (@sakshijha_89)

Comments About Marriage And Family Draw Attention

The controversy did not end with her opening statement. In her contestant form, Sakshi listed one of her life goals as "Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai." [to beat her husband after drinking alcohol]

Sakshi also said she disliked not only men in general but members of her own family, including her father, grandfather and brother.

When the panel asked whether she wished to become a mother, she answered "Yes" and added that she would marry a "good man" for that purpose. Asked to define what she meant, she responded, "Acha mard wo hai jo joru ka gulam ho."

Samay Raina pointed out the contradiction between wanting to marry and her earlier comments about harming her future husband. Sakshi responded by saying, "Main toh Gen Z, kuch to alag hona chahiye na."

Towards the end of the interaction, Raghu Ram said, "Because of you, people will love men a lot more."

The judging panel remained unconvinced by the performance. For the first time this season, every judge awarded Sakshi zero points, making her the first contestant in India's Got Latent Season 2 to receive a unanimous score of zero.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vishal Pathak? Shahdara Influencer Scores 10/10 On Samay Raina’s Latent Episode 3

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

As clips from the episode spread online, social media users reacted strongly, with many criticising Sakshi's remarks and arguing that they promoted misandry rather than feminism.

One user wrote, "This 18 year old girl Sakshi Jha from Bihar who claims to be a teacher HAS A DESIRE TO BEAT UP HER HUSBAND WITH A BELT AFTER GETTING DRUNK. THE ONLY TALENT SHE HAS IS "HATING MENS". She hates her father, grandfather & even brother. There is no NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR MEN IN INDIA to take suo moto cognizance of MISANDRY or public claim of wanting to be a man beater. I actually thank this woman to go on such a popular platform & expose TOXIC FEMINISM so well."

Another commented, "I once read: 'A pseudo-feminist will defame her father for validation, while a misogynistic man will fight the world for his mother.' It makes a lot more sense to me now."

A third user posted, "In India's Got Latent, Sakshi Jha came on-Cursed all men, humiliated them. Didn't even spare her own grandpa, father, brother—men, what to say, even women won't agree with this fool."

Another reaction read, "Sakshi Jha, contestant in India's Got Latent season 2, has done so much damage to whatever little progress feminism has made in India."

One viewer wrote, "A Gen Z girl on India's Got Latent: 'I hate my father and want to beat my husband with a belt.' Peak empowerment or just plain toxicity on display?"

Another strongly worded response stated, "This trash clip from India’s Got Latent shows exactly how low reality TV can sink. This brainless girl is proudly saying she hates her own father, brother, and grandfather. If that wasn't enough sickness, she openly says her goal is to get her future husband drunk and beat him with a belt. According to her, a 'good man' is just a slave. This is pure poison, not feminism. It is straight-up domestic violence and mental sickness being served as entertainment."

The contestant's remarks have since fuelled an intense online debate, with the audition becoming one of the most widely discussed moments from the latest season of India's Got Latent.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent online debate surrounding India's Got Latent?

Contestant Sakshi Jha's act on Samay Raina's show fueled a major online debate.

What were some of Sakshi Jha's controversial statements?

She declared herself a 'Man-Hater'.

How did the judges react to Sakshi Jha's performance?

The judging panel remained unconvinced by her performance. For the first time this season, every judge awarded Sakshi zero points, making her the first contestant to receive a unanimous score of zero.

What was the social media reaction to Sakshi Jha's appearance?

Social media users reacted strongly, criticizing her remarks. Many argued that her statements promoted misandry and toxic feminism, potentially damaging feminism's progress in India.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vishal Dadlani Raghu Ram Tanmay Bhatt India's Got Latent Samay Raina India's Got Latent Season 2 Sakshi Jha
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