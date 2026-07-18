Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir Khan's security enhanced; alleged Bishnoi gang threat.

Police initiated suo motu investigation, actor made no complaint.

Vigilance increased around residence, existing cover being reviewed.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's security has been strengthened after an alleged threat linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced online. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam confirmed that police have initiated a suo motu investigation despite not receiving any formal complaint from the actor. Authorities are also reviewing his security arrangements and have increased vigilance around his residence.

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Police Launch Suo Motu Investigation

Addressing the development, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said the authorities first became aware of the alleged threat through social media. He clarified that no official complaint has been submitted by Aamir Khan or his representatives so far. However, the police have taken cognisance of the matter on their own and are investigating it.

"We came to know about this through social media. We have not received any complaint from Aamir Khan so far. However, we are taking suo motu action, and the matter is being investigated."

Security Cover Being Reviewed

The minister also confirmed that Aamir Khan was already under police protection before the alleged threat emerged. According to Kadam, the existing security cover is now being reassessed, and additional protection will be provided if required. Police surveillance around the actor's residence has also been intensified as a precautionary measure.

"Aamir Khan already has security cover, with a police officer accompanying him. However, following this incident, his security will be reviewed and enhanced if required. We have also increased police vigilance outside his residence."

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Minister Speaks On Bishnoi Gang Threats

Commenting on the broader issue, Kadam said that the Bishnoi gang often attempts to intimidate individuals as part of extortion efforts. He added that law enforcement agencies continue to take strict action in such cases and referred to ongoing efforts involving Anmol Bishnoi.

"The Bishnoi gang tries to extort money by issuing threats to people. Our police take action in such cases. Anmol has already been brought in, and he too will soon be brought back to India."