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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Winget Marries William Ishmael In UK, Shares Dreamy Wedding Video With Fans | WATCH

Jennifer Winget Marries William Ishmael In UK, Shares Dreamy Wedding Video With Fans | WATCH

Jennifer Winget has confirmed her marriage to businessman William Ishmael by sharing an intimate wedding video from the United Kingdom. The actor introduced her husband on Instagram, giving fans a first glimpse into her private celebration and elegant bridal look.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jennifer Winget surprised fans announcing marriage to William Ishmael.
  • Couple exchanged vows privately in UK; shared wedding video montage.
  • William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman at MHC Digital Group.
  • This is Winget's second marriage, confirming previous media reports.

Television actor Jennifer Winget has announced her marriage to businessman William Ishmael by sharing a heartfelt wedding video on social media. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom, keeping the celebrations private until now. Jennifer offered fans a glimpse into the special day through a montage featuring emotional moments, family celebrations and her elegant bridal look. The announcement has surprised many as the actor has always kept her personal life away from public attention. Soon after the post went live, fans and colleagues flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds and warm wishes.

Jennifer Winget Announces Marriage

Jennifer Winget made her relationship public in the most personal way by sharing a wedding video on Instagram on July 18. The video captured several moments from the ceremony, including the couple walking hand in hand, exchanging smiles, and celebrating with close friends and family after the wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Sharing the video, Jennifer wrote, ".. and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael." The montage also included a message that read, "Officially introducing you to my man, my husband, Will!" marking the first time the actor has introduced her husband to her followers.

Wedding Look And Private Celebration

Jennifer's bridal appearance drew attention online. She chose a custom-made white wedding gown by Karleo, designed with a strapless sweetheart neckline, detailed beadwork and delicate embroidery across the bodice and skirt.

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Days before the wedding, a behind-the-scenes video of the outfit's creation had already gone viral. It showed Jennifer selecting fabrics, discussing design details with the couturier, and attending several fitting sessions. The footage also featured the design team making final alterations to the gown and veil before the wedding. The ceremony itself remained intimate, with the couple walking out of the chapel as guests welcomed them with flower petals.

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Who Is William Ishmael?

According to reports, William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman and serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. As per his LinkedIn profile, he has been with the company since October 2022. Earlier, Bombay Times had reported that Jennifer and William would marry in the United Kingdom on July 16. Jennifer's wedding video has now confirmed the news.

This is Jennifer Winget's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover, and the couple separated in 2014. Best known for shows including Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah, Jennifer has now begun a new chapter in her personal life. With the wedding now official, Jennifer Winget's surprise announcement has become one of the biggest talking points among television fans, who continue to send their best wishes to the newly married couple.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Jennifer Winget marry?

Television actor Jennifer Winget married businessman William Ishmael. She announced their marriage by sharing a heartfelt wedding video on social media.

Where did Jennifer Winget's wedding take place?

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. They kept the celebrations private until the announcement.

What is known about Jennifer Winget's husband, William Ishmael?

William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman. He serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group, a position he has held since October 2022.

How did Jennifer Winget announce her marriage?

Jennifer Winget announced her marriage by sharing a heartfelt wedding video on Instagram on July 18. The video captured moments from their intimate ceremony and introduced her husband, William.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jennifer Winget William Ishmael Jennifer Winget Wedding Jennifer Winget Husband Jennifer Winget Instagram UK Wedding
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