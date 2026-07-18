Television actor Jennifer Winget married businessman William Ishmael. She announced their marriage by sharing a heartfelt wedding video on social media.
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Jennifer Winget Marries William Ishmael In UK, Shares Dreamy Wedding Video With Fans | WATCH
Jennifer Winget has confirmed her marriage to businessman William Ishmael by sharing an intimate wedding video from the United Kingdom. The actor introduced her husband on Instagram, giving fans a first glimpse into her private celebration and elegant bridal look.
- Jennifer Winget surprised fans announcing marriage to William Ishmael.
- Couple exchanged vows privately in UK; shared wedding video montage.
- William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman at MHC Digital Group.
- This is Winget's second marriage, confirming previous media reports.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Jennifer Winget marry?
Where did Jennifer Winget's wedding take place?
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom. They kept the celebrations private until the announcement.
What is known about Jennifer Winget's husband, William Ishmael?
William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman. He serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group, a position he has held since October 2022.
How did Jennifer Winget announce her marriage?
Jennifer Winget announced her marriage by sharing a heartfelt wedding video on Instagram on July 18. The video captured moments from their intimate ceremony and introduced her husband, William.
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