Aditya Dhar To Direct Lachit Borphukan Biopic? Assam CM Reveals Big Film Plans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam CM approached filmmaker Aditya Dhar for biopic.

Film aims to globalize Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan's legacy.

Dhar expected to visit Assam soon for further project discussions.

Government committed to film project regardless of director choice.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar may soon take on another ambitious historical project following the success of the Dhurandhar franchise. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has revealed that he has approached the director to helm a biopic on the legendary Ahom military commander Lachit Borphukan. According to the Chief Minister, the proposed film aims to introduce the celebrated warrior's legacy to a wider audience through a large-scale Hindi production. While discussions are still at an early stage, the Assam government remains committed to making the film, regardless of who eventually directs it, as part of its effort to showcase the state's rich history.

Aditya Dhar In Talks

Speaking during a Facebook Live session on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that he has already discussed the proposed biopic with Aditya Dhar. As reported by PTI, the Chief Minister praised the filmmaker's recent work and said, “The movie Dhurandhar was a big hit. Aditya Dhar was the director, and he is among the best-known names among his contemporaries.”

Explaining why he wants Dhar to direct the film, Sarma added, “I think if our government can produce a film on Lachit Borphukan, we can make his heroics known globally. And it will be a special achievement for us.” He also shared that the filmmaker is expected to visit Assam in August to continue discussions and explore the project's creative direction.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that the project will move forward even if Dhar is unable to come on board. “If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made.”

Who Was Lachit Borphukan?

Lachit Borphukan is regarded as one of Assam's greatest military leaders. He commanded the Ahom army during the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671, where his forces successfully stopped the Mughal Empire's advance into Assam.

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His leadership, courage, and commitment continue to be remembered centuries later. Despite battling serious illness during the campaign, Lachit is said to have led his troops from the front, becoming a symbol of determination and patriotism. His legacy is commemorated annually through Lachit Divas, and he remains one of India's most respected historical military figures.

Government's Bigger Vision

The proposed film is part of the Assam government's broader cultural initiative. In the 2026-27 state budget, presented on July 10, the government announced plans to support films based on the lives of Lachit Borphukan and freedom fighter Kushal Konwar. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has not confirmed his next directorial venture. Following the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, fans are waiting to see whether the acclaimed filmmaker will take up this ambitious historical drama.

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Although discussions are still underway, the proposed Lachit Borphukan biopic has already generated interest. If the collaboration materialises, it could bring one of Assam's greatest historical figures to audiences across India and beyond.