‘The One About Matthew Perry’ Docuseries To Stream On Netflix From October 27

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Netflix docuseries covers Matthew Perry's life and legacy.

Sister Mia Bowick provides intimate look through family archives.

Mary Robertson directs, examining his personal struggles and lasting impact.

A new Netflix docuseries chronicling the life of late Friends star Matthew Perry is set to arrive on October 27. Titled The One About Matthew Perry, the series will look back at his rise to fame, his personal struggles and the legacy he left behind.

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Matthew Perry’s Sister To Be A Key Voice In The Series

According to a press note from Netflix, Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, will serve as a central voice in the docuseries. The project will also draw on previously unreleased photographs and videos from the Perry family’s personal archive, offering a more intimate look at the actor away from the screen.

Netflix describes the series as one that "traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favourite Friend" while also exploring "candid new details on his private struggles, honouring the legacy of honesty and advocacy he leaves behind."

Who Is Directing The One About Matthew Perry?

The docuseries is directed by Mary Robertson, who is known for her work on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and as a producer on Framing Britney Spears.

Robertson is also executive producing the project through her Maxine Productions banner at Sony Pictures Television. Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are also executive producers, while Lora Moftah serves as co-executive producer and Jessica Call is credited as producer.

Mia Perry Bowick Shares Personal Memories Of Her Brother

Speaking about the project, Perry Bowick said that she needed time before revisiting memories of her brother and sharing what it meant to know him beyond his public persona.

"It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life -- to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction," Perry Bowick said in a statement as quoted by Netflix.

She also reflected on the influence Perry had on her life and the importance of preserving the fuller picture of who he was.

"As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I've devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind," added Perry Bowick as quoted by Netflix.

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Matthew Perry Died In 2023 At The Age Of 54

Perry died on October 28, 2023, aged 54. According to PEOPLE magazine, his death was caused by an accidental ketamine overdose.

The upcoming Netflix series will revisit his journey through fame, personal challenges and the lasting impact he had on audiences around the world.

(With inputs from ANI)