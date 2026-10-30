Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Suffers Asthma Attack After Gullu, Yung DSA's Heated Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gullu and Yung DSA's argument intensified during a captaincy task.

Manish Goel intervened, suffered asthma attack stopping their fight.

Mahhi Vij and other housemates rushed to help Manish.

Actor Manish Goel suffered an asthma attack while trying to stop a heated argument between fellow contestants Gullu and Yung DSA in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. The disagreement reportedly turned physical, prompting Manish to step in and prevent the two contestants from hurting each other. Although he managed to intervene, his own health soon deteriorated, leaving other housemates concerned.

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Manish Goel Suffer Asthama Attack During Captaincy Task

The incident took place during a captaincy task in which Mahhi Vij was removed from the competition and appointed as the sanchalak. The task involved different shapes placed in the garden area, with contestants required to move into whichever shape Bigg Boss announced.

During different rounds, Yung DSA and Gullu failed to secure a place inside the designated shapes and were eliminated from the task. This led to a heated exchange between the two contestants, which soon escalated.

A promo reportedly shows Scout pulling Gullu out of the board, after which Yung DSA remarks, “Bail buddhi ko ek number kheecha hai.” The argument then intensifies, with Gullu and Yung DSA seen pushing each other.

As the situation became physical, Manish stepped in to separate them. However, while trying to stop the altercation, he suffered an asthma attack.

#ManishGoel 😭🙏🏻 #YungDSA aur #Gullu ki haatha pai mein Manish rela gya😭🤣 We want justice for manish goel #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/5ac8CDW6IZ — ÃRyan🪈 (@Tingg_Tong) October 29, 2026

Mahhi Vij And Other Contestants Rush To Help

As Manish struggled in the garden area, Asif Khan, Uditi Singh and Mahhi Vij came forward to help him. Mahhi also asked Bigg Boss to send him to the medical room so he could receive attention.

Despite Manish's deteriorating condition, the argument between Gullu and Yung DSA reportedly continued. Manish later requested Yung DSA not to shout, saying "Yung shaant hoja please." [Yung, please remain quiet]

After this, Yung helped him towards the medical room.

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Gullu, Yung DSA Clash Sparks Tension In The House

The captaincy task turned into a major confrontation as contestants competed for an advantage. The disagreement between Gullu and Yung DSA became one of the episode's key moments, with the situation escalating from a verbal argument to a physical exchange.

Manish Goel recently entered the show as a wild-card contestant alongside social media creator Nakul Dhull. Nakul, however, was eliminated within a day following a physical altercation with Gullu.