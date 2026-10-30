ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTTBigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Suffers Asthma Attack After Gullu, Yung DSA's Heated Clash

Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel Suffers Asthma Attack After Gullu, Yung DSA's Heated Clash

Manish Goel suffers an asthma attack while trying to stop Gullu and Yung DSA's physical clash during a captaincy task in Bigg Boss 20.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gullu and Yung DSA's argument intensified during a captaincy task.
  • Manish Goel intervened, suffered asthma attack stopping their fight.
  • Mahhi Vij and other housemates rushed to help Manish.

Actor Manish Goel suffered an asthma attack while trying to stop a heated argument between fellow contestants Gullu and Yung DSA in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20. The disagreement reportedly turned physical, prompting Manish to step in and prevent the two contestants from hurting each other. Although he managed to intervene, his own health soon deteriorated, leaving other housemates concerned.

ALSO READ: Gullu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'? Netizens Demand Elimination After Physical Fight With Yung DSA

Manish Goel Suffer Asthama Attack During Captaincy Task

The incident took place during a captaincy task in which Mahhi Vij was removed from the competition and appointed as the sanchalak. The task involved different shapes placed in the garden area, with contestants required to move into whichever shape Bigg Boss announced.

During different rounds, Yung DSA and Gullu failed to secure a place inside the designated shapes and were eliminated from the task. This led to a heated exchange between the two contestants, which soon escalated.

A promo reportedly shows Scout pulling Gullu out of the board, after which Yung DSA remarks, “Bail buddhi ko ek number kheecha hai.” The argument then intensifies, with Gullu and Yung DSA seen pushing each other.

As the situation became physical, Manish stepped in to separate them. However, while trying to stop the altercation, he suffered an asthma attack.

Mahhi Vij And Other Contestants Rush To Help

As Manish struggled in the garden area, Asif Khan, Uditi Singh and Mahhi Vij came forward to help him. Mahhi also asked Bigg Boss to send him to the medical room so he could receive attention.

Despite Manish's deteriorating condition, the argument between Gullu and Yung DSA reportedly continued. Manish later requested Yung DSA not to shout, saying "Yung shaant hoja please." [Yung, please remain quiet]

After this, Yung helped him towards the medical room.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Islamic Cleric Calls Temple Worship 'Haram', 'Impermissible'

Gullu, Yung DSA Clash Sparks Tension In The House

The captaincy task turned into a major confrontation as contestants competed for an advantage. The disagreement between Gullu and Yung DSA became one of the episode's key moments, with the situation escalating from a verbal argument to a physical exchange.

Manish Goel recently entered the show as a wild-card contestant alongside social media creator Nakul Dhull. Nakul, however, was eliminated within a day following a physical altercation with Gullu.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to actor Manish Goel during the Bigg Boss episode?

Manish Goel suffered an asthma attack while trying to break up a physical fight between fellow contestants Gullu and Yung DSA during a captaincy task.

Why did Gullu and Yung DSA get into an argument?

Their argument began during a captaincy task after both were eliminated for failing to secure a place in designated shapes. The verbal exchange quickly escalated to a physical altercation.

Who assisted Manish Goel after his asthma attack?

Asif Khan, Uditi Singh, and Mahhi Vij rushed to help Manish in the garden area. Mahhi also requested Bigg Boss to send him to the medical room.

Did the argument between Gullu and Yung DSA stop after Manish's incident?

No, the argument reportedly continued despite Manish's deteriorating condition. Manish later requested Yung DSA to remain quiet.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Oct 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manish Goel Asthma Attack Gullu Bigg Boss 20 Yung DSA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
'Rise and Fall 2': Irina Rudakova Eliminated, Shehzad Poonawalla Takes On Brother Tehseen Poonawalla
'Rise and Fall 2': Irina Rudakova Eliminated, Shehzad Poonawalla Takes On Brother Tehseen Poonawalla
OTT
'Subtle Shade At Tara Sutaria?': Janhvi Kapoor's 'Never Take Her To A Concert' Advice To Veer Pahariya Gets Internet Talking
'Subtle Shade At Tara Sutaria?': Janhvi Kapoor's Dating Advice To Veer Pahariya Gets Internet Talking
OTT
Gullu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'? Netizens Demand Elimination After Physical Fight With Yung DSA
Gullu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'? Netizens Demand Elimination After Physical Fight With Yung DSA
OTT
'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience
Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget