John Galliano Met Exhibition Cancelled After Backlash Over Antisemitic, Racist Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom John Galliano's Met retrospective canceled due to past remarks.

2011 antisemitic, racist comments caused controversy, leading to dismissal.

Exhibition faced strong criticism from Jewish leaders, politicians, donors.

Galliano accepted responsibility; fuels fashion industry accountability debate.

John Galliano's planned 2027 retrospective at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has been cancelled following weeks of criticism over the designer's past antisemitic and racist remarks. The Met and Galliano announced the decision on August 31, ending plans for John Galliano: Horizons, which was due to open in May alongside the Met Gala. Museum director and CEO Max Hollein said both sides had decided after “thoughtful discussions”. Galliano said it was “best for the exhibition not to take place at this time” and accepted responsibility for the hurt caused by his past comments. The cancellation has reignited debate over accountability in fashion.

Met Cancels Galliano Exhibition

The Costume Institute exhibition was expected to trace Galliano's four-decade career, from his early work after graduating from Central Saint Martins to his appointments at Givenchy and Dior, followed by his influential period at Maison Margiela. Instead, the retrospective became the subject of controversy almost immediately after it was announced.

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In a statement on August 31, Max Hollein said, “Following thoughtful discussions with John Galliano, we have together decided not to proceed with the exhibition." Galliano issued a separate statement, saying it was “best for the exhibition not to take place at this time". He also said he remained “fully accountable" for the pain caused by his previous remarks, particularly to Jewish and Asian communities, and was “deeply sorry" for them.

The Met has not yet said what will replace John Galliano: Horizons in its 2027 schedule.

Galliano's 2011 Controversy

The controversy dates back to 2011, when a video recorded Galliano making antisemitic and racist comments at a Paris café emerged publicly. In one recording, he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. Galliano was then serving as Dior's creative director. The fashion house dismissed him following the incident, while a French court later found him guilty of making public insults based on origin, religious affiliation, race or ethnicity. He received a suspended fine.

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The designer subsequently apologised and discussed his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction during that period. His career eventually resumed. In 2014, Maison Margiela appointed him as its creative director, where his work once again received strong critical attention.

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That professional comeback formed an important part of the argument surrounding the proposed Met retrospective. While the exhibition was expected to examine both his creative achievements and the consequences of his past conduct, critics questioned whether such a prominent museum platform amounted to an institutional endorsement.

Why The Met Faced Criticism

Opposition grew after the exhibition was announced. Jewish leaders, politicians and others challenged the decision to give Galliano such a major platform despite his history. Some Met donors were reportedly considering withdrawing their support. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, whose mother is a Holocaust survivor, also publicly questioned the museum's plans.

The timing became another point of concern. The exhibition was scheduled to open around Yom HaShoah, the Jewish day of remembrance for the Holocaust, adding to criticism from those who considered the timing inappropriate. Galliano's statement following the cancellation acknowledged the limits of using a museum exhibition to address his past. He indicated that accountability and atonement could not be achieved through one exhibition or a single public gesture.

The decision leaves the Met with a significant gap in its 2027 Costume Institute calendar, while the wider fashion industry continues to grapple with a difficult question: how should institutions recognise important creative work when the person behind it has a serious history of offensive conduct?

For Galliano, the cancellation is another major chapter in a career that has continued to attract attention for both its fashion influence and the controversy surrounding his past.