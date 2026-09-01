Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ariana Grande sustained deep foot cut, changing stage footwear.

Despite injury, Grande continues final London shows with assurance.

Tour concludes; Grande plans break from public appearances.

Ariana Grande has revealed that a minor foot injury will force her to change her usual stage footwear for the final shows of her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London. The Grammy winner told fans on Instagram that she is recovering from a deep cut and will wear “cozy footwear” during her concerts at The O2. Grande's announcement came after fans noticed her appearing to limp towards the end of her Friday performance. Despite the injury, the singer reassured fans that she plans to continue with the scheduled shows. Her London residency marks the end of a busy summer of touring and promotion.

Ariana Grande's Foot Injury

Grande addressed the situation on her Instagram Story on Monday, explaining why fans would not see her wearing her familiar high heels during the final London performances. She wrote, “I wanted to let you know I will need to be in cozy footwear for this evening’s show (and possibly tomorrow’s) as I am bandaged up underneath, recovering from a minor injury. It is not a sprain or anything muscular but just a deep cut!”

The singer also explained that the injury could affect how much weight she puts on the affected foot. “So when you see me tonight without my signature heels, or even possibly having a little trouble putting weight on that foot, that is why! But please do not fret. On with the show, and I am on the mend! I cannot wait to perform for you tonight and tomorrow (even if I am a few inches shorter than usual) … I love you always.”

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Her statement followed videos posted by fans showing her seemingly limping after Friday night's London concert.

Eternal Sunshine Tour Nears Its End

Grande's injury comes as she approaches the final performances of a packed touring schedule. Her Eternal Sunshine Tour began in June and has taken her across North America and Europe. The tour is concluding with a ten-night residency at London's The O2, with the final two shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

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Alongside touring, Grande has also been promoting her eighth studio album, Petal, which was released at the end of July. The singer has continued working despite a demanding schedule, making the London performances particularly significant as the tour draws to a close.

Why Ariana Grande Is Stepping Back

Once her final tour date is completed, Grande plans to reduce her public-facing commitments. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that she would be “taking a step back from visibility” and taking a break from public-facing work and appearances. The decision comes after months of intense online discussion about her health and appearance. Grande later addressed the decision during one of her Chicago shows, making it clear that it was not a sudden response to public criticism.

She said it “was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It was something that I have decided. A plan that I had quietly made a long time ago. It was a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.” For now, Grande appears determined to finish her London shows despite the injury. Fans can expect a slightly different stage look, with comfortable footwear replacing her trademark heels.