Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Irina Rudakova eliminated from show; Rulers saved Karan Patel.

Rise And Fall 2, Episode 34 continues to bring unexpected twists and turns as the fight for a place in the penthouse intensifies. Contestants are navigating shifting friendships, rivalries and strategies as they compete to become Rulers and escape the Basement. With every new task, alliances are tested and the game takes fresh turns. As contestants fight to gain an advantage, it remains to be seen who will outsmart their rivals, change the course of the game and whose strategy will ultimately backfire.

Tehseen Enters Show As Panellist

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 saw heated exchanges between contestants from the Penthouse and Basement. Host Virender Sehwag reprimanded the housemates over their behaviour during the previous week. The episode also featured the entry of Shehzad Poonawalla’s brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, as a panellist.

He was joined by NayanDeep Rakshit, with both guests questioning the contestants’ game plans and reviewing their performances. Their assessment put the contestants’ strategies under scrutiny as tensions continued to rise in the reality show.

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Tehseen and Shehzad Poonawalla got into a heated argument, with Shehzad comparing himself to the Pandavas and his brother to the Kauravas. He admitted that the two do not share a good relationship and often fail to get along. Shehzad also revealed that their differences have kept them living separately for quite some time.

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Irina Rudakova Gets Eliminated From Rise And Fall 2

Irina Rudakova’s journey on Rise And Fall 2 came to an end after the Rulers decided to save Karan Patel instead. This week, Shehzad Poonawalla, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker and Irina were nominated for elimination. While Shehzad and Swara secured their places in the show, the responsibility of choosing between Irina and Karan fell to the Rulers. Following a discussion and a mutual voting process, they decided to eliminate Irina, allowing Karan to survive the elimination round.

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Rise and Fall 2

With shifting alliances, heated confrontations and unexpected eliminations, Rise and Fall 2 continues to keep viewers hooked. As the battle between the Rulers and the Basement contestants intensifies, every decision could change the course of the game. With Irina Rudakova’s exit and tensions rising between Shehzad and Tehseen Poonawalla, the upcoming episodes promise more drama, strategic moves and surprises.