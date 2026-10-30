ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Rise and Fall 2': Irina Rudakova Eliminated, Shehzad Poonawalla Takes On Brother Tehseen Poonawalla

'Rise and Fall 2': Irina Rudakova Eliminated, Shehzad Poonawalla Takes On Brother Tehseen Poonawalla

Rise And Fall 2 Episode 34 saw a heated argument between Ponawalla brothers Shehzad and Tehseen, while Irina Rudakova's eviction brought another major twist to the show.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Irina Rudakova eliminated from show; Rulers saved Karan Patel.

Rise And Fall 2, Episode 34 continues to bring unexpected twists and turns as the fight for a place in the penthouse intensifies. Contestants are navigating shifting friendships, rivalries and strategies as they compete to become Rulers and escape the Basement. With every new task, alliances are tested and the game takes fresh turns. As contestants fight to gain an advantage, it remains to be seen who will outsmart their rivals, change the course of the game and whose strategy will ultimately backfire.

Tehseen Enters Show As Panellist

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 saw heated exchanges between contestants from the Penthouse and Basement. Host Virender Sehwag reprimanded the housemates over their behaviour during the previous week. The episode also featured the entry of Shehzad Poonawalla’s brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, as a panellist.

He was joined by NayanDeep Rakshit, with both guests questioning the contestants’ game plans and reviewing their performances. Their assessment put the contestants’ strategies under scrutiny as tensions continued to rise in the reality show.

Also Read: ‘Naseer Bane Rahiye, Nasoor Mat Baniye’: Gajendra Chauhan Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘Urban Naxal’ Remark

Tehseen and Shehzad Poonawalla got into a heated argument, with Shehzad comparing himself to the Pandavas and his brother to the Kauravas. He admitted that the two do not share a good relationship and often fail to get along. Shehzad also revealed that their differences have kept them living separately for quite some time.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Spy (@bollywoodspy)

Irina Rudakova Gets Eliminated From Rise And Fall 2

Irina Rudakova’s journey on Rise And Fall 2 came to an end after the Rulers decided to save Karan Patel instead. This week, Shehzad Poonawalla, Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker and Irina were nominated for elimination. While Shehzad and Swara secured their places in the show, the responsibility of choosing between Irina and Karan fell to the Rulers. Following a discussion and a mutual voting process, they decided to eliminate Irina, allowing Karan to survive the elimination round.

Also Read: Delhi Metro Extends Train Services Till Midnight For Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 Concert

Rise and Fall 2

With shifting alliances, heated confrontations and unexpected eliminations, Rise and Fall 2 continues to keep viewers hooked. As the battle between the Rulers and the Basement contestants intensifies, every decision could change the course of the game. With Irina Rudakova’s exit and tensions rising between Shehzad and Tehseen Poonawalla, the upcoming episodes promise more drama, strategic moves and surprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was eliminated from Rise And Fall 2 this week?

Irina Rudakova was eliminated from Rise And Fall 2. The Rulers decided to save Karan Patel instead of her after a discussion and mutual voting process.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 30 Oct 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tehseen Poonawala Shehzad Poonawala Rise And Fall 2 Irina Rudakova
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
'Subtle Shade At Tara Sutaria?': Janhvi Kapoor's 'Never Take Her To A Concert' Advice To Veer Pahariya Gets Internet Talking
'Subtle Shade At Tara Sutaria?': Janhvi Kapoor's Dating Advice To Veer Pahariya Gets Internet Talking
OTT
Gullu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'? Netizens Demand Elimination After Physical Fight With Yung DSA
Gullu Evicted From 'Bigg Boss 20'? Netizens Demand Elimination After Physical Fight With Yung DSA
OTT
'That Shame I Will Always Carry': Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience
Janhvi Kapoor Admits 'Peddi' Objectified Her Character, Says It Weighs On Her Conscience
OTT
'Naagin Khud Pe Dass Ke...': Massive Clash Erupts Between Karan Patel And Priyanka On 'Rise And Fall 2'
'Naagin Khud Pe Dass Ke...': Massive Clash Erupts Between Karan Patel And Priyanka On 'Rise And Fall 2'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: SI Exam Row Sparks Student Protest; Neeraj Kumar's Win Exposes JDU's Internal Rift
MLC Election Results: BJP Faces Opposition Offensive as SP Claims Momentum Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Bihar MLC Election: Neeraj Kumar Defeats Anant Singh-Backed Candidate, Turns Sweets Into Political Taunt
Bihar Politics: Neeraj Kumar Takes a Dig at Lalan Singh After MLC Win, Signals JDU Rift
UP MLC Results: BJP Faces Opposition Attack Over Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya as SP Pushes PDA Narrative
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget