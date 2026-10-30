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English NewsNewsIndiaAAIB To Probe Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash That Killed 6, Flags 8 Accidents In Char Dham Sector Between 2015 And 2025

AAIB To Probe Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash That Killed 6, Flags 8 Accidents In Char Dham Sector Between 2015 And 2025

The AAIB will probe a Uttarakhand helicopter crash that killed six people in Joshimath. Its report cited eight accidents in the Char Dham sector from 2015 to 2025.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 10:42 PM (IST)

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that killed six people, including the pilot, on Friday, a senior official said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, crashed into a hillside in Joshimath around an hour after taking off from Badrinath. It was on its way to Dehradun when the accident occurred.

The senior official told PTI that an AAIB team had already left for the crash site to investigate the incident.

AAIB Team Leaves For Crash Site

Badrinath is one of the four shrines that make up Uttarakhand's Char Dham pilgrimage circuit. The other three are Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

The crash comes amid concerns over helicopter safety in the Char Dham sector. In an accident investigation report released earlier this month, the AAIB said eight helicopter accidents were reported in the sector between 2015 and 2025, with most attributed to flight crews' failure to follow standard operating procedures.

8 Helicopter Accidents Reported In Char Dham Sector

An AAIB analysis recorded nine occurrences in the Char Dham sector during the 10-year period, including eight accidents and one serious incident. It also found that at least one accident or serious incident had occurred every year from 2022 onwards.

"Out of these 8 accidents, 5 accidents were fatal. There was no accident in 2015 & 2016, as the Char Dham operations during that time were very limited.

"From the year 2017 to 2019, there were 2 accidents, out of which 1 was fatal. In the years 2020 & 2021, the operations were very limited owing to COVID-19 protocols and no accidents were reported during this period," the AAIB said in its final report on a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand in June last year that killed seven people.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is investigating the recent helicopter crash in Uttarakhand?

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash that killed six people. An AAIB team has already left for the crash site to investigate the incident.

Where did the recent helicopter crash occur?

The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, approximately an hour after taking off from Badrinath. It was on its way to Dehradun.

What are the safety concerns for helicopters in the Char Dham sector?

Eight helicopter accidents occurred in the Char Dham sector from 2015-2025. Most were due to flight crews failing to follow standard operating procedures, raising significant safety concerns.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 10:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand AAIB Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash
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