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English NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand Helicopter Crash: All 6 On Board Killed, Bodies Recovered

Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: All 6 On Board Killed, Bodies Recovered

All six people, including the pilot, were killed in a helicopter crash over Uttarakhand’s Joshimath valley. Their bodies have been recovered, and a probe into the crash is underway.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Helicopter carrying six crashed Friday over Joshimath valley.
  • All six occupants, including pilot, confirmed dead, bodies recovered.
  • Operator's entire fleet grounded; crash investigation underway.

A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun crashed after losing contact over the Joshimath valley on Friday, killing all six people on board, including the pilot.

The helicopter, bearing call sign VT-HCX, took off at approximately 1:14 pm. Communication with the aircraft was lost while it was flying over the Joshimath valley. Its tracking signal also disappeared, and its location could not be ascertained.

The bodies of all six people, including the pilot, have since been recovered from the crash site, according to an update. Joint teams of the Indian Army, Chamoli district administration, police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out rescue operations. Efforts are underway to transport the bodies from the remote crash site to the nearest road.

As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said.

Pilot And Five Passengers Killed

According to UCADA, six people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter.

The pilot has been identified as Captain Himanshu. The five passengers were Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and HS Natraja.

Investigation Underway Into Helicopter Crash

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the crash. Speaking to ABP Ganga at the Sahastradhara helipad, an aviation official said the exact reason would be known only after a detailed probe.

Prateek Jain, CEO of the aviation company, said weather conditions are checked before flights take off. However, investigators will examine whether adverse weather, a technical fault in the helicopter or pilot error contributed to the crash.

He said the findings would be shared after the investigation is completed.

The incident has once again brought helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra under scrutiny. The Uttarakhand government has maintained that flights will not be permitted unless weather conditions are clear and that operators are being closely monitored.

A joint team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation department is examining the incident from all angles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred involving a helicopter?

A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. crashed after losing contact over the Joshimath valley, killing all six people on board.

How many people died in the helicopter crash?

Six people, including the pilot, Captain Himanshu, and five passengers (Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, HS Natraja), were killed in the incident.

What is the cause of the helicopter crash?

An investigation is underway to determine the cause. Officials are examining possibilities like adverse weather conditions, a technical fault, or pilot error.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joshimath Uttarakhand Breaking News Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash ABP Live
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