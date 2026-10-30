Ukraine Resumes Attacks On Russian Oil Facilities, Targets Rosneft Refinery In Samara

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine resumed attacks on Russia's Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery.

This ended a reported two-week pause due to US pressure.

Zelenskyy sought stronger EU air defenses after Russian attacks.

European Union condemned attacks, pledging continued support for Ukraine.

Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region early Friday, ending a two-week pause in attacks on Russian oil-processing facilities that had followed pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration to halt such operations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The reported strike targeted the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, where a fire broke out overnight on October 30 following a suspected Ukrainian drone attack, Ukrainian media reported.

Photographs and videos shared on social media showed columns of smoke rising over the refinery, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The attack is being viewed as a resumption of Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil infrastructure following an unofficial pause that began in mid-October.

Ukraine Resumes Strikes On Russian Oil Infrastructure

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 29 that Ukrainian military units carrying out long-range strikes had informally suspended attacks on Russian refineries following pressure from the Trump administration.

According to reports citing officials familiar with the operations, the pause in attacks on Russian oil facilities was expected to remain in place until after the upcoming US midterm elections.

Ukrainian media reported that the Novokuybyshevsk refinery is owned by Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft. The facility processes approximately 8.8 million metric tonnes of crude oil and produces aviation fuel, gasoline, diesel, lubricants and other petroleum products.

The refinery has previously been targeted in Ukrainian drone attacks, including in August 2026.

Ukraine has been conducting a campaign targeting Russian oil refineries, fuel depots and other energy infrastructure. The objective is to disrupt fuel supplies to Moscow’s military and reduce the revenues used to finance Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy Seeks Stronger EU Support After Russian Strikes Kill 19

The reported attack on the Russian refinery comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for stronger European Union support to bolster Ukraine’s air defences ahead of winter.

His appeal follows Russian strikes across Ukraine that killed 19 people and injured 71 others, including 11 children. The attacks targeted a railway station in Dnipro and residential neighbourhoods in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked European Council President Antonio Costa for expressing solidarity with Ukraine following the attacks.

“Thank you for your condolences, António. Today, Russia carried out cynical strikes that claimed the lives of 19 people. Another 71 people were injured, including 11 children. Dozens of those wounded are now in hospitals. Our medical professionals are providing care and doing everything they can to save lives,” Zelenskyy said.

He accused Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict and end the fighting, stressing that continued international support was crucial for Ukraine’s defence.

“Once again, Russia is showing its true attitude towards de-escalation and the efforts by Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and our other partners around the world to end this war and stop the killings,” he said.

Zelenskyy also emphasised the importance of assistance from the EU and its member states, particularly as Ukraine prepares for winter, when attacks on critical infrastructure could pose additional challenges.

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EU Condemns Russian Strikes, Vows Continued Support For Kyiv

Costa condemned the attacks and reiterated the European Union’s commitment to supporting Kyiv and increasing pressure on Moscow.

In a post on X, the European Council president described the attacks as “yet another cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians in Ukraine”.

He extended his condolences to Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people following the drone attack on the Dnipro railway station and strikes on residential areas in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

“The EU will continue to increase the pressure on Russia and to support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved. We call on all our international partners to do the same,” Costa said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the death toll from the attack on the Dnipro railway station had risen to 14. Two 15-year-old girls were killed in Chernihiv, while three people died after a Russian Shahed drone struck an apartment building in Kremenchuk.

He described the attacks as deliberate strikes against civilians and called for stronger international pressure on Russia. He also urged the European Union, the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

Melania Trump Announces Ceasefire Beyond Oleshky

The latest developments come just days after US First Lady Melania Trump announced that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine had taken effect beyond Oleshky, two days ahead of schedule.

The move was aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the conflict-affected area.

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