'Toxic' Box Office Day 6: Yash Film Crashes 68% — Can It Still Collect Rs 500 Crore?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toxic's Day 6 collection dropped, grossing ₹304 crore worldwide.

Sharp weekday fall challenges its goal of ₹500 crore worldwide.

Mixed reactions and negative chatter impact its future run.

Toxic had built strong momentum in its opening days, but its first Monday collection has changed the conversation around the film. Yash's action thriller earned an estimated Rs 7.45 crore nett in India on Day 6, marking a steep drop from the Rs 23 crore collected on Sunday. The film has still crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide within six days, taking its global total to an estimated Rs 304.05 crore. However, the sharp weekday fall has raised doubts about its ability to reach the Rs 500-crore milestone. With mixed audience reactions and negative chatter growing online, the film now faces a tougher road ahead.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has recorded sizeable numbers since its release, but Monday brought its biggest warning yet. According to India Today, the film collected around Rs 7.45 crore nett across India on its sixth day. That is a 67.6 per cent decline from Sunday's Rs 23 crore. While a drop after the opening weekend is expected, the scale of the fall is significant for a film carrying such high expectations.

The film's India net collection has reached Rs 221.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 264.80 crore. With overseas earnings also contributing, the worldwide total is estimated at Rs 304.05 crore. The issue for Toxic is no longer whether it can post a large total, but whether it can maintain enough momentum to justify the blockbuster expectations surrounding it.

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Hindi Leads, Kannada Shows Stronger Occupancy

Hindi remained the biggest contributor on Monday, bringing in an estimated Rs 4.40 crore. Kannada followed with around Rs 2 crore. This is notable because Toxic was primarily made in Kannada and English, with Hindi released as a dubbed version. However, occupancy figures offer a different picture. Kannada recorded 29.57 per cent occupancy, ahead of Telugu at 28.01 per cent. Hindi stood at 17.52 per cent, while Tamil registered 15.50 per cent.

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The night shows showed a similar pattern. Kannada recorded 33.15 per cent occupancy compared with 22.31 per cent in Hindi. Hindi's higher collection can largely be linked to its wider release, greater screen count and stronger ticket-price base. Kannada, meanwhile, appears to have the more engaged audience in terms of seats filled.

Can Toxic Still Reach Rs 500 Crore?

For Toxic to reach Rs 500 crore worldwide, it needs roughly another Rs 196 crore. Monday's collection makes that target considerably more difficult. The film would need a strong second weekend followed by steady weekday collections to close the gap. That becomes harder when the audience response is not consistently positive.

Negative discussion around the film has also increased online since its release. India Today previously reported divided reactions to the film, with criticism becoming part of the wider conversation surrounding its box office performance. A film can recover from a weak Monday when strong word-of-mouth brings audiences back during the second weekend. Toxic now needs exactly that kind of turnaround.

The film has already crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide, but its next phase will determine whether it can move towards the Rs 500-crore mark or settle well below that figure. The second weekend is likely to provide a much clearer indication of its long-term run.