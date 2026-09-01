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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesHunkkaar: The Roar Teaser OUT: Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh Lead High-Stakes Drama

Hunkkaar: The Roar Teaser OUT: Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh Lead High-Stakes Drama

Hunkkaar: The Roar teaser introduces a tense courtroom drama starring Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The series follows a teenager’s serious accusation.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hunkkaar: The Roar teaser shows a teen accusing cult leader.
  • Series explores police, court, and media influencing justice.
  • Fatima Sana Shaikh stars; series premieres September 25.

The teaser for Hunkkaar: The Roar is out, introducing a tense courtroom drama built around one serious accusation and its consequences. Aneet Padda plays Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old student who arrives at a police station and alleges that a revered cult leader, Baapji, assaulted and violated her. The story then expands beyond the initial complaint, following the police investigation, courtroom proceedings and media coverage surrounding the case. Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, the JioHotstar series features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor in key roles.

Hunkkaar Teaser Sets Up Legal Battle

The teaser opens with Aneet's character Meenu Rawat introducing herself at a police station. She identifies herself as a 17-year-old student from Mahasherni School, which is situated within Baapji's Shaburi Fort. Meenu recounts her alleged ordeal and accuses Baapji of violating and assaulting her. Her complaint quickly develops into a larger confrontation involving people with very different positions and interests.

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The teaser introduces ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, lawyer Bhalerao and journalist Amitabh, each becoming involved in the case in different ways. Their storylines point towards three fronts where the same issue is contested: the investigation, the courtroom and the media. As the case progresses, the series appears set to examine how influence, power and public opinion can shape the pursuit of justice.

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Aneet Padda Shares Teaser

Aneet shared the teaser on social media and revealed that Hunkkaar: The Roar has been part of her professional journey for some time. She wrote, "Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all."

She added, "Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar." The series has been created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, who are also among its directors, alongside Heeraz Marfatia.

Hunkkaar Release Date And Cast

Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on JioHotstar on September 25. Alongside Aneet and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the cast includes Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav and Ram Kapoor.

For Aneet, the project comes after the success of Saiyaara, her last theatrical release. Directed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama marked Ahaan Pandey's acting debut and featured Aneet as his co-star. The two actors are set to work together again in Suri's upcoming untitled musical.

Aneet also has Aditya Sarpotdar's Shakti Shalini in her upcoming projects. With its teaser focusing on a serious accusation and the competing pressures around the case, Hunkkaar: The Roar is set to bring a courtroom-centred story to streaming audiences later this month.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is

The series is a courtroom drama centered on 17-year-old Meenu Rawat's accusation of assault against cult leader Baapji. It explores the police investigation, courtroom proceedings, and media coverage surrounding the case.

When and where will

Hunkkaar: The Roar will premiere on September 25. It will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Who are the main actors in

The series features Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arjun Mathur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, and Ram Kapoor in key roles.

Who directed

The series is directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia. Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra also created the series.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitya Mehra Fatima Sana Shaikh Arjun Mathur Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Aneet Padda Hunkkaar The Roar Hunkkaar Teaser Hunkkaar JioHotstar Karan D Kapadia
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