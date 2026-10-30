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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Mirzapur: The Movie' OTT Release: When And Where Is Pankaj Tripathi's Film Streaming With Extended Cut

'Mirzapur: The Movie' OTT Release: When And Where Is Pankaj Tripathi's Film Streaming With Extended Cut

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is streaming on an OTT platform after its theatrical run and features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
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  • Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu lead film's ensemble cast.

The world of 'Mirzapur' is back, and this time, fans can revisit its power struggles and iconic characters from the comfort of their homes. 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is streaming on an OTT platform after its theatrical run. The film is now available to stream in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The crime thriller is written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' OTT Release

The film, currently available to stream on Prime Video, brings back the familiar rivalries, power struggles and battles for control that have made Mirzapur one of India's most popular crime thriller franchises. Set against the backdrop of Purvanchal, the story takes an unexpected turn as the fight for the throne of Mirzapur unfolds on a much larger canvas.

Adding to the streaming release, the film features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes. 

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Cast

The film features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu in lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh.

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Gurmmeet Singh On Bringing 'Mirzapur' To The Big Screen

Speaking about the film's release on Prime Video, director Gurmmeet Singh said the intention was to take the familiar world of Mirzapur to a larger canvas while retaining the grit and intensity associated with the franchise.

He also highlighted the extended cut as a special addition for fans, offering them previously unseen scenes as they return to the world of the series.

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Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said the audience's response to the franchise over the years has been special. They added that taking Mirzapur to cinemas was a new experience and expressed hope that its OTT release would allow more viewers to revisit the story and its characters.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the timeline or plot setting for 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The film expands the popular 'Mirzapur' franchise with an untold story. It is specifically set during the timeline of Season 1, exploring new facets of the fight for the throne.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal Divyenndu Prime Video Mirzapur The Movie
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