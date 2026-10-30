‘Not An Atheist Anymore’: Why This 19-Year-Old Baba Has The Internet Swooning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varanasi's 19-year-old spiritual speaker gained widespread internet fame.

Youthful appearance sparked comparisons to Stranger Things' Mike Wheeler.

The internet has found its latest muse, and this time, it is a young spiritual speaker from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Nineteen-year-old Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj has become a social media sensation, with users giving him the nickname “pookie baba” after videos of him narrating the Bhagavata Katha began circulating online.

Acharya's sudden popularity has drawn attention not only to his spiritual discourses but also to his appearance. With long, curly hair, a clean-shaven look and a youthful appearance, he has caught the attention of social media users. While some have been curious about his skincare routine, others have compared him to Mike Wheeler, the fictional character from Netflix's hit series Stranger Things, played by actor Finn Wolfhard.

Who Is Shri Shashwat Acharya?

According to media reports, Shri Shashwat Acharya is a 19-year-old spiritual speaker associated with Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. His videos, which show him addressing listeners with calm composure, have gained traction on social media, earning him the tag of a “Gen Z baba”.

Acharya is frequently seen in traditional attire, with a tilak on his forehead, in videos posted primarily on Instagram. His account, shri_shashwatacharya, has over 17.7K followers and 203 posts. He follows just one account, belonging to the temple with which he is associated in Varanasi.

His content includes videos of him narrating the Bhagavata Katha and sharing moments from devotional gatherings, among other posts. His growing online popularity has brought his videos to a much wider audience.

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According to a report by The Times of India, Acharya was born in Vrindavan on August 5, 2007. His father is Swami Vrindavan Acharya Ji Maharaj. He reportedly began reciting the Srimad Bhagavatam at the age of four.

Following his rise to social media fame, users have given him several nicknames, including “girls’ national crush”, “pookie baba” and “Mogeshwar Maharaj”.

Netizens Compare ‘Pookie Baba’ To Mike Wheeler

Acharya's appearance has become a major talking point in the comments sections of his Instagram videos. Several users have compared him to Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things, with one commenting, “Mike Wheeler from India.” Others have shared GIFs of the fictional character.

Another user called him “Timothee Chaturvedi”, while others posted comments such as “Suddenly, I am into satsangs,” “Not an atheist anymore,” and “National crush of girls.”

The reactions have also included references to internet slang and gaming culture. “We got looksmaxxing baba before GTA VI,” one user wrote.

However, not all the comments have been straightforward expressions of admiration. Some users have also taken a sarcastic dig at those praising his appearance. “Not a single weak comment,” one user remarked, accompanied by a crying emoji.

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