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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Uff, Just Insane’: Athiya Shetty’s ‘Heart On Fire’ For Hubby KL Rahul After His 152 In DC’s Record Chase

‘Uff, Just Insane’: Athiya Shetty’s ‘Heart On Fire’ For Hubby KL Rahul After His 152 In DC’s Record Chase

Athiya Shetty praised husband KL Rahul after his record-breaking 152 in IPL. The batter became the highest-scoring Indian in league history.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 10:18 AM (IST)

KL Rahul lit up the IPL stage on Saturday with a breathtaking innings that had fans, teammates and family in disbelief. As records tumbled during the Delhi Capitals clash against Punjab Kings, one reaction caught plenty of attention, Athiya Shetty’s emotional tribute to her husband on social media.

The actor didn’t hold back as Rahul served one of the most memorable knocks in league history.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Tightly Holds Rumoured Girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s Hand After PBKS’ Record 265 Run Chase

KL Rahul Scripts IPL History With Stunning 152

Rahul smashed a sensational 152 runs from just 67 balls, carving his name into the record books. With that explosive innings, he became the highest-scoring Indian batter in IPL history.

Only Chris Gayle’s 175 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 now stand above Rahul’s remarkable effort in the tournament’s all-time list.

Rahul hammered 16 fours and 9 sixes against Punjab Kings. He also raced to his century in only 47 balls before pushing on to an extraordinary total.

Athiya's Viral Reaction Wins Hearts

(Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)
(Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

Watching from home, Athiya shared her excitement through Instagram Stories. Posting a video of Rahul from the match, she wrote, “Ufffff @klrahul (sic)”.

She followed it up with another Story featuring Rahul’s photo and the words, “Just insane”.

Her reactions quickly grabbed attention online, with fans loving her proud and heartfelt support.

 

(Image Source: Instagram/@ahaan.shetty)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ahaan.shetty)

Athiya’s brother, actor Ahan Shetty, also celebrated the innings. Resharing Delhi Capitals’ post about Rahul, he wrote on Instagram Stories, “What have you done!?! Unbelievable @klrahul.”

ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel Slams Zakir Khan For Saying ‘Industry Is Jealous’ Of ‘Dhurandhar 2’; Asks 'Kisne Phone Karke Bataya'

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul’s Family Journey

Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend before building a close relationship. They married in 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple later welcomed their daughter and introduced her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a family picture at the time, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings IPL 2026
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