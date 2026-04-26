KL Rahul lit up the IPL stage on Saturday with a breathtaking innings that had fans, teammates and family in disbelief. As records tumbled during the Delhi Capitals clash against Punjab Kings, one reaction caught plenty of attention, Athiya Shetty’s emotional tribute to her husband on social media.

The actor didn’t hold back as Rahul served one of the most memorable knocks in league history.

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KL Rahul Scripts IPL History With Stunning 152

Rahul smashed a sensational 152 runs from just 67 balls, carving his name into the record books. With that explosive innings, he became the highest-scoring Indian batter in IPL history.

Only Chris Gayle’s 175 and Brendon McCullum’s 158 now stand above Rahul’s remarkable effort in the tournament’s all-time list.

Rahul hammered 16 fours and 9 sixes against Punjab Kings. He also raced to his century in only 47 balls before pushing on to an extraordinary total.

Athiya's Viral Reaction Wins Hearts

(Image Source: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

Watching from home, Athiya shared her excitement through Instagram Stories. Posting a video of Rahul from the match, she wrote, “Ufffff @klrahul (sic)”.

She followed it up with another Story featuring Rahul’s photo and the words, “Just insane”.

Her reactions quickly grabbed attention online, with fans loving her proud and heartfelt support.

(Image Source: Instagram/@ahaan.shetty)

Athiya’s brother, actor Ahan Shetty, also celebrated the innings. Resharing Delhi Capitals’ post about Rahul, he wrote on Instagram Stories, “What have you done!?! Unbelievable @klrahul.”

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Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul’s Family Journey

Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend before building a close relationship. They married in 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple later welcomed their daughter and introduced her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a family picture at the time, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.”