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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Reveals How She Replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Ameesha Patel Reveals How She Replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Ameesha Patel revealed that Aamir Khan cast her in Mangal Pandey: The Rising after being impressed by her intelligence in a BBC interview. She replaced Aishwarya Rai, marking a significant turn.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan noticed Ameesha Patel's intelligence in an interview.
  • A playful game led to Aamir Khan's appreciation for Ameesha.
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exited role, paving path for Ameesha.
  • Ameesha Patel secured

In the world of Bollywood, casting changes often spark immense curiosity, and few stories are as intriguing as how Ameesha Patel stepped into a pivotal role originally intended for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Behind the scenes of the historical epic Mangal Pandey: The Rising, a unique dynamic between Ameesha and superstar Aamir Khan paved the way for this casting transition. Far from just a random selection, the decision was rooted in a genuine professional connection and an appreciation for her intellect.

Aamir Khan’s Impression Of Ameesha Patel Led To Casting

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha Patel shared the fascinating backstory of how she secured the role of Jwala. She revealed that Aamir Khan had taken note of her long before they shared screen space, having seen her participate in a television interview. "Aamir actually saw my interview on the BBC and found me very intelligent," she explained. Their rapport deepened during a later shoot where, while waiting for the camera crew to finish setting up, the two engaged in a playful, competitive round of noughts and crosses.

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This opportunity in Mangal Pandey marked a full-circle moment for Ameesha, who had actually been selected for a part in Aamir Khan’s earlier blockbuster, Lagaan. Recalling that experience, she noted that while she had been chosen and even allotted dates for the film, director Ashutosh Gowariker eventually felt she was not the right fit for the rustic village character. According to Ameesha, the director believed her eyes looked "too educated" and noted that she was "extremely fair-skinned," making her appear too refined for the specific part. Ironically, this same "polished" persona later helped her land her iconic role as Sakeena in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Exit

The role in Mangal Pandey: The Rising had initially been offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and her eventual departure from the project generated significant industry buzz at the time. While early reports speculated that the exit was due to disagreements over remuneration, Aishwarya later clarified in 2004 that the decision stemmed from complications between the film’s producers and her own representatives. Ultimately, these twists of fate brought Ameesha Patel into the production, securing her a memorable place in the ambitious historical drama.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ameesha Patel get cast in Mangal Pandey: The Rising?

Aamir Khan noticed Ameesha's intelligence in a BBC interview and was impressed. Their professional connection grew, leading to her casting in the film.

Was Ameesha Patel originally considered for Lagaan?

Yes, Ameesha was initially selected for Lagaan. However, the director felt her appearance was too refined for the rustic village character.

Why did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leave Mangal Pandey: The Rising?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's exit was due to complications between the film's producers and her representatives, not remuneration issues as speculated.

What role did Aamir Khan play in Ameesha Patel's casting?

Aamir Khan's positive impression of Ameesha's intelligence and their subsequent rapport directly influenced the decision to cast her.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Ameesha Patel Film Industry Aishwarya Rai Mangal Pandey: The Rising
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