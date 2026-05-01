The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 993, making its cost in Delhi Rs 3,071.50.
Rahul Gandhi Slams Commercial LPG Price Hike After Elections: ‘First Strike On Gas, Next On Fuel’
Rahul Gandhi slams Rs 993 LPG hike, warns ‘next strike’ on petrol-diesel as rising global crude pushes commercial gas prices higher.
- Rahul Gandhi criticizes LPG price hike post-election.
- Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 993.
- Small businesses and kitchens face increased financial burden.
- Global oil prices influence domestic LPG cost adjustments.
Rahul Gandhi LPG hike: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the steep hike in commercial LPG prices, claiming it validates his warning that inflation would spike after elections.
Rahul Gandhi said, “I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months.”
‘Burden on Every Kitchen’
Expanding on the impact, Gandhi added, “Tea stall, dhaba, hotel, bakery, sweet shop - the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. And this will affect your plate too. First strike on gas, next strike on petrol-diesel.”
कह दिया था - चुनाव के बाद महंगाई की गर्मी आएगी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2026
आज कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर ₹993 महंगा। एक ही दिन में सबसे बड़ी बढ़ोतरी। यह चुनावी बिल है।
फरवरी से अब तक: ₹1,380 की बढ़ोतरी - सिर्फ़ 3 महीनों में 81% का इज़ाफ़ा।
चायवाला, ढाबा, होटल, बेकरी, हलवाई - हर किसी की रसोई पर बोझ बढ़ा। और…
ALSO READ: Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged
His remarks come amid growing concerns over rising input costs for small businesses and the potential ripple effect on food prices.
Sharp Spike in Commercial LPG Rates
The criticism follows the Centre’s decision to increase the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993, taking its cost in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, have been left unchanged, a move officials say is aimed at protecting household consumers from immediate price shocks.
The hike is among the steepest single-day increases in recent months and is expected to impact sectors heavily reliant on commercial fuel usage.
Global Oil Prices Driving Costs
The price revision comes against the backdrop of volatile global energy markets. Brent crude surged to around $126 per barrel before easing to approximately $113, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Given India’s dependence on imports for LPG, commercial cylinder prices are closely linked to international benchmarks and are revised periodically. Officials have described the latest hike as part of a calibrated strategy to align domestic prices with global trends while limiting the burden on households.
ALSO READ: 'Return Gift After Polls': AAP's Atishi Slams BJP Over Commercial LPG Price Hike
Political Heat Builds Over Inflation
Gandhi’s comments have added a political dimension to the price hike, with opposition parties likely to amplify the issue in the coming days. The debate now centres on balancing global price pressures with domestic affordability, particularly for small businesses and consumers already grappling with rising costs.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How much did the price of a commercial LPG cylinder increase?
What is the reason for the increase in commercial LPG prices?
The price revision is linked to volatile global energy markets and India's dependence on LPG imports, with Brent crude prices fluctuating significantly.
How does this price hike affect small businesses?
This steep hike places a significant burden on businesses like tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, bakeries, and sweet shops, potentially impacting their operational costs.
Have domestic LPG cylinder prices also increased?
No, domestic LPG cylinder prices have been left unchanged. This is intended to protect household consumers from immediate price shocks.
What is the total increase in commercial LPG prices since February?
From February till now, there has been a total increase of Rs 1,380, which represents an 81% jump in just three months.