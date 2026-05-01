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HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Slams Commercial LPG Price Hike After Elections: ‘First Strike On Gas, Next On Fuel’

Rahul Gandhi Slams Commercial LPG Price Hike After Elections: ‘First Strike On Gas, Next On Fuel’

Rahul Gandhi slams Rs 993 LPG hike, warns ‘next strike’ on petrol-diesel as rising global crude pushes commercial gas prices higher.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticizes LPG price hike post-election.
  • Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 993.
  • Small businesses and kitchens face increased financial burden.
  • Global oil prices influence domestic LPG cost adjustments.

Rahul Gandhi LPG hike: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the steep hike in commercial LPG prices, claiming it validates his warning that inflation would spike after elections.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months.”

‘Burden on Every Kitchen’

Expanding on the impact, Gandhi added, “Tea stall, dhaba, hotel, bakery, sweet shop - the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. And this will affect your plate too. First strike on gas, next strike on petrol-diesel.”

 

ALSO READ: Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

His remarks come amid growing concerns over rising input costs for small businesses and the potential ripple effect on food prices.

Sharp Spike in Commercial LPG Rates

The criticism follows the Centre’s decision to increase the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993, taking its cost in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, have been left unchanged, a move officials say is aimed at protecting household consumers from immediate price shocks.

The hike is among the steepest single-day increases in recent months and is expected to impact sectors heavily reliant on commercial fuel usage.

Global Oil Prices Driving Costs

The price revision comes against the backdrop of volatile global energy markets. Brent crude surged to around $126 per barrel before easing to approximately $113, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Given India’s dependence on imports for LPG, commercial cylinder prices are closely linked to international benchmarks and are revised periodically. Officials have described the latest hike as part of a calibrated strategy to align domestic prices with global trends while limiting the burden on households.

ALSO READ: 'Return Gift After Polls': AAP's Atishi Slams BJP Over Commercial LPG Price Hike

Political Heat Builds Over Inflation

Gandhi’s comments have added a political dimension to the price hike, with opposition parties likely to amplify the issue in the coming days. The debate now centres on balancing global price pressures with domestic affordability, particularly for small businesses and consumers already grappling with rising costs.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the price of a commercial LPG cylinder increase?

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 993, making its cost in Delhi Rs 3,071.50.

What is the reason for the increase in commercial LPG prices?

The price revision is linked to volatile global energy markets and India's dependence on LPG imports, with Brent crude prices fluctuating significantly.

How does this price hike affect small businesses?

This steep hike places a significant burden on businesses like tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, bakeries, and sweet shops, potentially impacting their operational costs.

Have domestic LPG cylinder prices also increased?

No, domestic LPG cylinder prices have been left unchanged. This is intended to protect household consumers from immediate price shocks.

What is the total increase in commercial LPG prices since February?

From February till now, there has been a total increase of Rs 1,380, which represents an 81% jump in just three months.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Price Today LPG Prices LPG Price Hike Rahul Gandhi LPG Hike LPG Energy Crisis
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