Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi criticizes LPG price hike post-election.

Commercial LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 993.

Small businesses and kitchens face increased financial burden.

Global oil prices influence domestic LPG cost adjustments.

Rahul Gandhi LPG hike: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the steep hike in commercial LPG prices, claiming it validates his warning that inflation would spike after elections.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, commercial gas cylinder is ₹993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: ₹1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months.”

‘Burden on Every Kitchen’

Expanding on the impact, Gandhi added, “Tea stall, dhaba, hotel, bakery, sweet shop - the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. And this will affect your plate too. First strike on gas, next strike on petrol-diesel.”

कह दिया था - चुनाव के बाद महंगाई की गर्मी आएगी।



आज कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर ₹993 महंगा। एक ही दिन में सबसे बड़ी बढ़ोतरी। यह चुनावी बिल है।



फरवरी से अब तक: ₹1,380 की बढ़ोतरी - सिर्फ़ 3 महीनों में 81% का इज़ाफ़ा।



चायवाला, ढाबा, होटल, बेकरी, हलवाई - हर किसी की रसोई पर बोझ बढ़ा। और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2026

ALSO READ: Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Sharp Price Hike, Domestic Rates Unchanged

His remarks come amid growing concerns over rising input costs for small businesses and the potential ripple effect on food prices.

Sharp Spike in Commercial LPG Rates

The criticism follows the Centre’s decision to increase the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 993, taking its cost in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50. Domestic LPG cylinder prices, however, have been left unchanged, a move officials say is aimed at protecting household consumers from immediate price shocks.

The hike is among the steepest single-day increases in recent months and is expected to impact sectors heavily reliant on commercial fuel usage.

Global Oil Prices Driving Costs

The price revision comes against the backdrop of volatile global energy markets. Brent crude surged to around $126 per barrel before easing to approximately $113, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Given India’s dependence on imports for LPG, commercial cylinder prices are closely linked to international benchmarks and are revised periodically. Officials have described the latest hike as part of a calibrated strategy to align domestic prices with global trends while limiting the burden on households.

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Political Heat Builds Over Inflation

Gandhi’s comments have added a political dimension to the price hike, with opposition parties likely to amplify the issue in the coming days. The debate now centres on balancing global price pressures with domestic affordability, particularly for small businesses and consumers already grappling with rising costs.