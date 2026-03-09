Trisha Breaks Silence On ‘Crude Words’, Parthiban Responds With Apology After Event Controversy

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTrisha Breaks Silence On ‘Crude Words’, Parthiban Responds With Apology After Event Controversy

Trisha Krishnan criticises ‘crude words’ in a viral post after remarks by R Parthiban at a Chennai award event. The filmmaker later issued an apology.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Trisha Krishnan addressed recent remarks made by actor-director R Parthiban during an award ceremony in Chennai, sharing a strongly worded message on social media that quickly drew widespread attention. Without directly naming anyone, the actor criticised the tone of certain comments made at the event, suggesting that public platforms should not be used to amplify thoughtless statements.

Her response soon triggered an apology from Parthiban, who acknowledged that the situation had gone wrong and expressed regret over his words.

ALSO READ: Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Slammed For Saying Vijay Has ‘Guts’ To Be With Trisha; Clarifies ‘Not Supporting Illegal Affairs’

Trisha Shares Strong Message On Social Media

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trisha posted a statement addressing the controversy without directly identifying the person responsible for the remarks. In her post, she also revealed that her name and photograph were added to the event presentation shortly before the programme began.

She wrote, "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant (sic)."

The actor went on to criticise the nature of the comments made at the ceremony, stating:
"A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at (sic)."

Her remarks quickly circulated online, sparking discussions among fans and industry observers.

R Parthiban Issues Public Apology

Shortly after Trisha’s statement gained traction, Parthiban shared a message on X addressing the controversy. His brief post acknowledged that the situation had been mishandled and expressed regret.

He wrote, "What happened. Has gone all wrong in this. There's no way but to regret! (sic)."

The apology followed mounting criticism on social media over his remarks at the event.

What Sparked The Controversy?

The issue traces back to a moment during the award ceremony when Parthiban was asked to comment on actors he had worked with previously. When a photograph of Trisha appeared on the screen, he made a comment referencing her popular Kundavai character from Ponniyin Selvan.

According to reports from the event, he said:
"Indha Kundavaiye konjaneram kunthavaikkirathu nallath (It is better to ask this Kundavai to sit at home for a while)."

He reportedly added, "It is better if she doesn't step out because it is creating a lot of issues."

The remark quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from several viewers.

Vijay, Trisha And The Public Spotlight

The conversation around the incident also unfolded amid recent public attention surrounding Trisha and actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay. The two were recently seen arriving together at a wedding reception in Chennai, posing for photographs before leaving the venue together.

Their appearance attracted considerable attention online, particularly because it came shortly after news emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. The petition reportedly cited “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion” and alleged Vijay’s involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress.

Trisha has not commented on the speculation regarding her personal life.

Vijay Responds To Ongoing Speculation

Amid the circulating rumours, Vijay addressed the issue during a Women’s Day event organised by his political party. While speaking to supporters, he urged them not to focus on the controversy.

He said, "There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt seeing you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's focus only on people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem, it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen."

His statement aimed to shift attention back to public issues rather than ongoing speculation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Trisha Krishnan's social media response?

Trisha responded to remarks made by R Parthiban at an award ceremony. She criticized the tone and amplification of thoughtless statements on public platforms.

Did R Parthiban apologize for his comments?

Yes, R Parthiban issued a public apology on social media shortly after Trisha's statement gained traction. He acknowledged that the situation had gone wrong and expressed regret.

What exactly did R Parthiban say about Trisha?

During the award ceremony, Parthiban reportedly commented on Trisha's Kundavai character, saying it would be better to have her 'sit at home for a while' and avoid stepping out due to potential issues.

Why was Trisha's name and picture added to the event last minute?

Trisha stated that she was informed by organizers that her name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual, conveyed through his assistant.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Ponniyin Selvan Tamil Cinema R Parthiban
