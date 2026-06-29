Nindu Noorella Saavasam: Amar's Memory Returns But His Next Move Is The Real Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rathod revealed Amar's forgotten past and his daughter's identity.

Amar regained memories, choosing to hide truth from Manohari.

Manohari grew suspicious observing Amar's changed actions towards Bhagi.

Rathod realized Amar feigned memory loss, anticipating upcoming revelations.

One of TV serial Nindu Noorella Saavasam's most significant emotional turns to date was revealed in the episode that aired on June 27. After Rathod told Amar all that had been kept from him, Amar at last discovered the truth about his forgotten history. Amar decided to keep the information to himself even when his memories started to come back; thus, Manohari was oblivious of the significant shift, and Bhagi continued to hold out hope that her prayers would eventually reunite their family.

Rathod Reveals Amar's Past

Rathod told Amar all that had transpired during the time he had lost his memory in the temple. Rathod said that the family had been instructed by doctors not to activate his memories too soon when Amar asked why the truth had been withheld from him for so long. Amar was overcome with guilt after learning of Bhagi's sacrifices and the psychological suffering she had undergone in silence while defending him and their children. When Amar inquired about the daughter, he and Bhagi made the most significant discovery. Rathod revealed that Bujjamma was actually Arundhati, their daughter, reincarnated. Amar was devastated by the startling realisation that he had failed to identify his own child.

He acknowledged that many memories had returned, but he was still unable to remember what had transpired during the journey to Kodaikanal.

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Amar Chooses To Hide The Truth

After hurting her hand in the temple, Manohari insisted on going home but Bhagi wouldn't leave until the temple rites were finished. To Manohari's astonishment, Amar backed Bhagi and demanded that everyone stay until they had been blessed by the temple.

Both Bhagi and Manohari were perplexed by Amar's frequent affectionate glances at her during the rituals. The couple's heads unintentionally touched as they prayed, and then their hands came together to receive the holy aarti, creating an emotional moment that suggested Amar's affections would return.

Manohari Begins To Suspect Something

Yadamma asked Manohari about the abrupt shift after noticing the way he gazed at Bhagi. Manohari brushed it off as pity for Bhagi's devotion and prayers, but Yadamma was not persuaded, claiming that Amar's facial expressions revealed something far more profound.

Manohari's anxiety increased as he questioned whether Amar had recovered his memories. In the meantime, Rathod realised that Amar was purposefully feigning forgetfulness, suggesting that he could soon reveal the truth for himself. The episode concluded on a difficult note as Amar gradually reclaimed his past and decided to support Bhagi, laying the groundwork for an emotional confrontation that would ultimately reveal Manohari's secrets.