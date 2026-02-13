NEON Responds To Oscars Snub With Bold ‘No Other Choice’ Billboard

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Awards season often brings celebration, but sometimes, it sparks defiance. After No Other Choice failed to secure a nomination at the 2026 Academy Awards, distributor NEON has answered the omission with a striking and sharply worded billboard that has quickly captured attention online.

The South Korean film, directed by Park Chan-wook, had built strong momentum throughout the awards circuit. Despite earning a spot on the Best International Feature shortlist, it ultimately did not make the final nominations list, a result that surprised many film followers.

‘A Snub Above The Rest’

Rather than staying silent, NEON leaned into the moment. A newly unveiled urban billboard features imagery from the film alongside the headline:

“A snub above the rest.”

In a pointed twist, a strategically placed potted plant obscures part of the traditional awards-season phrase “For Your Consideration,” leaving viewers with a cheeky alteration that reads:

“F Your Consideration.”

The move marks NEON’s first public response to the film’s absence from the Oscars lineup — and it has resonated widely. Fans and industry watchers have praised the stunt as both witty and rebellious, ensuring the conversation around No Other Choice continues even after nominations were announced.

From Shortlist Momentum To Oscar Miss

Throughout the season, No Other Choice drew praise at festivals and among critics for its dark humour and thematic complexity. Its presence on the Academy’s shortlist for Best International Feature raised expectations.

Yet when final nominations were revealed, the film was absent. For many in the international cinema community, the omission stood out given the acclaim it had received.

Protest Meets Publicity

NEON’s billboard blends frustration with flair. Instead of allowing the snub to fade quietly, the distributor transformed it into a talking point, part protest, part marketing masterstroke.

The campaign has quickly circulated across social media, with supporters calling it a clever rebuke of the awards process. Whether it ultimately boosts box office numbers or streaming interest remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that No Other Choice remains firmly in the awards-season narrative.

In an industry where recognition often shapes perception, NEON’s message is unmistakable: even without a nomination, the conversation isn’t over.