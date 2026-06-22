Mukesh Khanna Appears In Ad With Samay Raina After Calling Him ‘Ashleel’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna surprisingly star together in new advertisement.

This partnership follows their public feud ignited by controversy.

New advertisement humorously references their past public disagreements.

Collaboration sparks online debate: clever marketing or hypocrisy.



Months after trading sharp words in public, comedian Samay Raina and actor Mukesh Khanna have surprised everyone by appearing together in a new advertisement. Their association comes after Mukesh had strongly criticised Samay over India's Got Latent controversy and even demanded strict action against him. The unexpected partnership has become one of the biggest talking points online, with fans celebrating the unusual pairing and critics accusing the veteran actor of changing his stance. The commercial itself references their previous clash, adding humour and self-awareness, while social media users continue debating whether the collaboration is clever marketing or outright hypocrisy.

Samay Raina And Mukesh Khanna Share Screen Space

Samay Raina unveiled a commercial for the Ai+ Smartphone on Instagram featuring Mukesh Khanna. The video opens with the comedian hinting at a comeback before the actor arrives in his familiar Shaktimaan style. What follows is a tongue-in-cheek exchange packed with references to their earlier disagreements and the controversies surrounding Samay.

Mukesh's dialogue in the advertisement mirrors many of the remarks he made against Samay earlier this year. He jokes about the FIRs filed against the comedian and mocks his style of humour, while Samay counters with witty responses. The ad eventually shifts focus to promoting the Indian-made smartphone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon)

Critics Accuse Mukesh Of Hypocrisy

The collaboration quickly went viral, with many viewers admitting they never imagined seeing the two together. Social media was flooded with reactions describing the crossover as surprising, hilarious and even legendary.

Not everyone was amused. Several users questioned why Mukesh chose to work with Samay after repeatedly attacking him in public. Some accused the actor of abandoning his principles, while others suggested that controversies involving Samay eventually benefit those who oppose him.

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Feud Began After India's Got Latent Controversy

The friction between the two dates back to the backlash surrounding India's Got Latent in early 2025. FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia following criticism over remarks made on the show. Mukesh Khanna had openly condemned the content and launched scathing attacks against the comedian.

In April, Mukesh reacted strongly after Samay joked about him in his comedy special. Calling the comedian shameless, he made several controversial remarks and even said Samay should be paraded on a donkey with his face blackened. Those statements had intensified their public feud.

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Advertisement Reignites Debate

Their latest collaboration has left social media divided. While some see it as an example of humour and professionalism triumphing over past differences, others believe it exposes contradictions between public outrage and commercial interests.

What began as a bitter exchange has unexpectedly turned into a business partnership. Whether viewed as smart marketing or a complete reversal of earlier positions, the Samay Raina-Mukesh Khanna collaboration has once again put both personalities at the centre of online discussion.