Prabhas' Viral Phone Wallpaper Fuels Fresh Buzz Around 'Spirit' And 'Kalki 2'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports indicate Prabhas has begun shooting for 'Spirit' at Chanchalguda Jail.

Prabhas has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time it is not because of a film announcement or a public appearance. A seemingly minor detail has sparked widespread discussion online, proving just how closely fans follow every aspect of the actor’s life.

Phone Wallpaper That Set Social Media Buzzing

A promotional video from the time of Singeetham featuring director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas has recently resurfaced on social media. What caught fans’ attention was the wallpaper on Prabhas’ phone, which appeared to feature Karna. The clip quickly went viral, with many fans linking it to the actor’s upcoming project Kalki 2.

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The curiosity surrounding the wallpaper has fuelled countless discussions online, with fans dissecting every detail and speculating about possible connections to the highly anticipated sequel. The viral reaction highlights the immense interest that surrounds Prabhas and his future projects.

Fresh Excitement Around ‘Spirit’

Adding to the buzz, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared a subtle update related to Spirit. The glimpse, which featured the silhouettes of both Vanga and Prabhas, may have been brief, but it was enough to send social media into overdrive.

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Prabhas has begun shooting for Spirit, with portions reportedly being filmed at Chanchalguda Central Jail. While the makers have not officially confirmed the details, the update has further heightened anticipation among fans.

The excitement generated by such small moments reflects Prabhas’ enormous popularity across the country. With major projects including Spirit, Fauji and Kalki 2 in the pipeline, the superstar continues to command attention and remains one of Indian cinema’s most followed stars.