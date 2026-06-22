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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPrabhas' Viral Phone Wallpaper Fuels Fresh Buzz Around 'Spirit' And 'Kalki 2'

Prabhas' Viral Phone Wallpaper Fuels Fresh Buzz Around 'Spirit' And 'Kalki 2'

Prabhas is making headlines again not for a film or appearance, but for a viral phone wallpaper and a fresh Spirit update, sparking excitement among fans across social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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  • Reports indicate Prabhas has begun shooting for 'Spirit' at Chanchalguda Jail.

Prabhas has once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time it is not because of a film announcement or a public appearance. A seemingly minor detail has sparked widespread discussion online, proving just how closely fans follow every aspect of the actor’s life.

Phone Wallpaper That Set Social Media Buzzing

A promotional video from the time of Singeetham featuring director Nag Ashwin and Prabhas has recently resurfaced on social media. What caught fans’ attention was the wallpaper on Prabhas’ phone, which appeared to feature Karna. The clip quickly went viral, with many fans linking it to the actor’s upcoming project Kalki 2.

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The curiosity surrounding the wallpaper has fuelled countless discussions online, with fans dissecting every detail and speculating about possible connections to the highly anticipated sequel. The viral reaction highlights the immense interest that surrounds Prabhas and his future projects.

Fresh Excitement Around ‘Spirit’

Adding to the buzz, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared a subtle update related to Spirit. The glimpse, which featured the silhouettes of both Vanga and Prabhas, may have been brief, but it was enough to send social media into overdrive.

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Prabhas has begun shooting for Spirit, with portions reportedly being filmed at Chanchalguda Central Jail. While the makers have not officially confirmed the details, the update has further heightened anticipation among fans.

The excitement generated by such small moments reflects Prabhas’ enormous popularity across the country. With major projects including Spirit, Fauji and Kalki 2 in the pipeline, the superstar continues to command attention and remains one of Indian cinema’s most followed stars.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What major projects does Prabhas currently have in the pipeline?

Prabhas has several highly anticipated projects. These include

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Spirit Kalki 2 Viral Phone Wallpaper
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