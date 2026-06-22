Nora Fatehi Sets Screens On Fire As 'Dhurandhar' Star Rakesh Bedi Dances To 'Ya Baba': WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nora Fatehi's new track

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi delights with energetic dance moves.

Fans laud Nora's performance, Bedi's charm and unique pairing.

Nora Fatehi is once again setting the internet buzzing. The actor-dancer's newly released track Ya Baba is making waves across social media, with fans praising not only Nora's electrifying performance but also veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's energetic appearance in the music video.

Fresh off receiving widespread acclaim for his role in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi has now stepped into an entirely different space. Known for his remarkable acting career spanning decades, the seasoned star is winning over audiences yet again - this time with his dance moves alongside Nora.

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Ya Baba Sees Nora Fatehi Return In Full Form

Released recently by T-Series, Ya Baba has quickly emerged as a talking point online. The music video showcases Nora Fatehi in her element, delivering the high-octane dance performance she is known for while also adding her trademark glamour to the screen.

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The track blends Arabic-inspired musical elements with pulsating beats and catchy rhythms, creating an energetic number that has resonated strongly with listeners. As clips from the song continue to circulate online, fans have been sharing their excitement across various social media platforms.

Rakesh Bedi Steals Spotlight

While Nora's commanding screen presence remains the highlight, Rakesh Bedi's inclusion has added a unique charm to Ya Baba. The actor, who recently grabbed headlines for his portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar, has brought a fresh burst of energy to the video.

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Audiences, especially younger viewers who discovered him through Dhurandhar, are delighted to see him in a completely different avatar. His spirited performance has sparked widespread appreciation, with many fans applauding the unexpected pairing.

Fans Shower Love On Song

Netizens have flooded social media with praise for Ya Baba. One user wrote, "You've absolutely set it on fire." Another described the collaboration as "Nora Fatehi and T-Series—a powerhouse combination."

Several fans also referenced Rakesh Bedi's Dhurandhar character, with one commenting, "Jameel Sahab, don't forget the mission." Another fan wrote, "Ya Baba has done wonders." Many others responded with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the duo's lively performance.

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Shilpa Rao Voices Track

Acclaimed singer Shilpa Rao has lent her voice to Ya Baba, while Alisha Singh has choreographed the song. Nora Fatehi has also contributed as a writer, co-writing the track with Sanjoy and Vayu. The music has been composed by Sanjoy.