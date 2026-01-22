Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sunny Deol Visits INS Vikrant Before Border 2 Release, Calls It A Life-Changing Experience

Ahead of Border 2’s release, Sunny Deol visits INS Vikrant and shares an emotional note praising the Indian Navy and armed forces. Read details about the aircraft carrier and the actor’s visit.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As anticipation builds for his upcoming war epic Border 2, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently paid a powerful visit to INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier. The visit appears to have left a deep impression on the actor, who described the experience as transformative and emotionally stirring.

On Thursday, Sunny Deol shared several photographs from the visit on his official Instagram handle. The images featured the actor alongside key members associated with Border 2, including music composer Anu Malik, singer Sonu Nigam, and the film’s producers. The group was seen interacting with naval personnel aboard the massive carrier, offering a rare glimpse into the film team’s engagement with India’s armed forces.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sunny Deol Shares Emotional Note After INS Vikrant Visit

Along with the photos, Sunny Deol penned a heartfelt caption reflecting on his time aboard the aircraft carrier. He wrote, “Some places don’t just surround you, they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength, and courage. A moment I’ll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind.”

The post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom praised the actor for acknowledging the armed forces and highlighting India’s naval strength ahead of the Republic Day release of Border 2.

INS Vikrant: A Symbol of India’s Naval Power

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022, INS Vikrant marks a landmark achievement in India’s defence and shipbuilding capabilities. Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited under the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) programme, the vessel is a modern successor to India’s first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant (1961).

The aircraft carrier displaces approximately 45,000 tonnes, stretches 262 metres in length, and is capable of deploying nearly 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and advanced helicopters like MH-60R and Kamov variants.

A Strategic Asset for India’s Blue-Water Navy

INS Vikrant operates using a STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) system with a ski-jump and arrestor wires. Powered by four gas turbines, the carrier can exceed speeds of 28 knots. Notably, over 75 percent of its components are domestically sourced, underscoring India’s push towards defence self-reliance.

Equipped with cutting-edge sensors, layered air defence systems, and advanced command-and-control technology, INS Vikrant significantly boosts India’s maritime security and power projection across the Indian Ocean Region.

Sunny Deol’s visit, closely tied to the theme of Border 2, reinforces the film’s patriotic undertone while spotlighting the strength and sacrifice of India’s naval forces.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
