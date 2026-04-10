Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tu Yaa Main: Influencer and rapper face survival horror with a crocodile.

Thrash: Pregnant woman battles sharks and hurricane in submerged car.

O'Romeo: Mumbai contract killer's life complicates with a widow.

Big Mistakes: Siblings' attempt to help grandmother spirals disastrously.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa: Anniversary party turns into murder mystery.

A fresh wave of OTT releases is set to take over your screens this weekend, offering everything from intense survival thrillers and dark comedies to gripping crime dramas and emotional romances. With Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 rolling out new titles, viewers are in for a packed binge-watch schedule. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to stay in, this lineup might just be it.

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1. Tu Yaa Main - Netflix

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Netflix kicks off the weekend with Tu Yaa Main, a survival romance that quickly turns into a nightmare. The story follows Avani, a privileged influencer, and Maruti, a struggling rapper, whose romantic getaway to Goa takes a terrifying turn. What begins as a dreamy escape soon spirals when the duo finds themselves trapped in a drained swimming pool, with a crocodile lurking nearby. Forced into survival mode, they must also confront their strained relationship under extreme pressure. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the film blends romance, fear and survival drama in an unexpected setting.

2. Thrash - Netflix

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Another high-stakes Netflix release, Thrash, takes disaster survival to the extreme. Set during a devastating Category 5 hurricane in South Carolina, the story follows a nine-month pregnant woman trapped inside her car as floodwaters rise rapidly. But nature is not her only threat, sharks are also drawn into the chaos, circling her submerged vehicle. Featuring Phoebe Dynevor, Djimon Hounsou and Whitney Peak, this thriller transforms a natural disaster into a relentless fight for survival.

3. O’Romeo - Prime Video

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Prime Video brings a gritty cinematic experience with O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Set in 1990s Mumbai, the film follows Ustara, a contract killer who secretly works as a police informant while eliminating targets with a razor-sharp precision. His life takes an emotional turn when he meets Afshan, a widow seeking revenge for her husband’s murder. What begins as an alliance rooted in vengeance slowly transforms into a complicated and dangerous love story. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and an ensemble cast including Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia.

4. Big Mistakes - Netflix

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A dark comedy thriller from Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott, Big Mistakes follows two wildly incompetent siblings whose attempt to help their dying grandmother goes disastrously wrong. Their good intentions quickly spiral into chaos when they unintentionally become entangled with organised crime, turning an emotional mission into a dangerous mess.

5. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa - Zee5

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Zee5 steps into the murder mystery genre with Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, directed by Rajat Kapoor. Set during an anniversary party at a secluded mansion in Himachal Pradesh, the story takes a sharp turn when businessman Sohrab Handa is found murdered with his throat slit. As an investigation unfolds, hidden rivalries, secrets and toxic relationships begin to surface among the guests. The ensemble cast includes Vinay Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Koel Purie and others, making it a classic whodunnit with a desi twist.

From crocodile-infested survival horror in Tu Yaa Main, to hurricane chaos in Thrash, intense underworld romance in O’Romeo, and a classic murder mystery in Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, this weekend’s OTT lineup delivers variety across genres and platforms.