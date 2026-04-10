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Viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa Bhosle has been deemed a minor by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), following an investigation. This has reportedly created trouble for her husband, Farman Khan. An FIR has reportedly been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Maheshwar Police Station in Khargone district. Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan at a temple in Kerala in March this year.

Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Is A Minor

Monalisa, who belongs to the Pardi tribal community, was found to be a minor in an investigation by the NCST at the time of her marriage. The investigation team found that the birth certificate issued by the Maheshwar Municipal Council to Monalisa is incorrect. The government medical hospital in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, found that Monalisa was born on 30 December 2009 at 5:50 PM.

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As per the new information, she was around 16 years, 2 months and 12 days old at the time of her marriage. The investigation team also directed the local administration to cancel the birth certificate previously issued by the Maheshwar municipality, which had recorded her birth date incorrectly as 1 January 2008.

POCSO Act Against Farman Khan

An FIR has been registered at Maheshwar Police Station in Madhya Pradesh under the POCSO Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An investigation into the case is underway.

With this, it now remains unclear whether the marriage will be called off.

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Commission Closely Monitors Investigation

Following the revelations, the commission is preparing for strict legal action against those responsible. The commission has summoned the Directors General of Police of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to its headquarters in New Delhi on 22 April.

A detailed report on the same is being sent to the centre. The commission has stated that it will keep a close watch on the proceedings until the guilty are punished. It has also asked the DGPs of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala to submit a progress report on the case within three days.

Director Sanoj Mishra Reacts

Director Sanoj Mishra, against whom Monalisa levelled serious sexual allegations after he filed a complaint against their marriage, claiming it to be “love jihad”, has also reacted. He said that the “truth is prevailing” and released a video statement.

“Monalisa proved to be a minor.... Truth is prevailing… Love Jihad is being revealed... He will go to jail... Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen,” wrote Mishra while sharing a video statement on Instagram.

In the video, he said that Monalisa Bhosle was born on December 30, 2009, at 5:30 pm. He added that he will do whatever he can to bring the truth to the fore, even if he has to face jail terms in fake cases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanoj Mishra (@sanojmishra)

Monalisa Bhosle, Farman Khan Wedding

Monalisa Bhosle married Farman Khan after she claimed her parents forced her to marry one of her cousin brothers. They tied the knot in the presence of the police and local leaders. Later on, they held a press conference where Farman showed the Aadhaar Card of Monalisa, according to which she was an adult at the time of her marriage.

Monalisa has also been sharing loved-up posts with her husband, Farman Khan.