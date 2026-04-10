Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom They appreciate IVF's role while confirming their natural conception.

Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi is all set to welcome her baby soon. Recently, pictures and videos from her baby shower went viral. Amid this, one of her posts has left fans surprised.

Divyanka, along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, shared a picture of a newspaper article that featured them. While the article suggests IVF and late motherhood were part of their journey, the couple has now clarified the rumours.

Divyanka Calls Her Pregnancy Natural

Sharing the Story on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, “We truly appreciate the progress of medical science and the hope it gives to people. But we want to clarify that our positive result is not because of IVF - it is completely natural.”

“That, in itself, brings a different kind of hope. Every path to parenthood is beautiful, and we support the awareness you’re trying to spread. It would have been better if you had checked with us before publishing this. We have our own story of reaching here, but this one isn’t ours.”

Vivek Reacts

Vivek Dahiya also expressed his disappointment. He wrote, “We value responsible journalism, and it’s surprising to see our picture being used for an IVF-related story when our journey has been completely natural. This is not right. Accurate information matters, and no one reached out to us for confirmation.”

First Baby After 10 Years of Marriage

For context, Divyanka and Vivek got married in 2016, and after nearly a decade, they are all set to welcome their first child. Both are extremely excited about this new phase.

While the couple clarified that their journey is natural, their statement also acknowledged the hope IVF brings to many families.

Divyanka has been a part of many popular TV shows, but she gained massive fame from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she played Ishita Bhalla. Vivek was also seen in the same show as ACP Abhishek Singh.