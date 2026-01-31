Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Border 2 Box Office Collection: Border 2, which was riding on strong word of mouth and the fan base of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, is now struggling at the box office after the Republic Day boom, which was driven by the long weekend. The film, made on a budget of Rs 280 crore, has so far recorded an India nett collection of Rs 235.25 crore. It means that the film has recovered around 84 per cent of its budget so far.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded its lowest daily collection so far on Friday, earning just Rs 11 crore at the time of writing this article.

Border 2: Jaipur Recorded Highest Occupancy, Surat Lowest

Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.05 per cent on its second Friday. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 6.58 per cent, which improved to 13.24 per cent during the afternoon. Evening shows performed relatively better with 16.71 per cent occupancy, and night shows recorded the highest footfall at 23.65 per cent.

Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 23.75 per cent just like day 7 of film’s run in theatres, followed by Chennai at 22.50 per cent and Lucknow at 16.25 per cent. Surat registered the lowest occupancy at 7.75 per cent. Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR reported moderate occupancies of 15.5 per cent, 15.75 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Border 2 Week 1 Collection

Border 2 opened strong with a collection of Rs 30 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on Day 2. On the third day, the film earned Rs 54.5 crore.

Day 4 turned out to be the biggest, with collections touching Rs 59 crore. However, earnings dropped to Rs 20 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, Border 2 collected Rs 13 crore, while Day 7 saw earnings of Rs 11.25 crore.

With this, the film’s total India nett collection for the first week (7 days) stands at Rs 224.25 crore.

Directed by Anurag Singh and jointly produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 film Border. The project was announced on the film’s 27th anniversary and based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Did Mardaani 3 Affect Border 2’s Box Office Run?

No, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which released on January 30, did not impact Sunny Deol’s film at the box office, as the film earned just Rs 3.80 crore on its opening day. Mardaani 3 recorded an overall 18.01 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday. Night shows witnessed the highest footfall at 31.14 per cent, followed by evening shows at 17.13 per cent, afternoon shows at 14.78 per cent, and morning shows at 8.97 per cent.